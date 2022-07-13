I have never regretted picking Northern Ireland over England, insists Rachel Furness

Euro 2022

A traditional warm Irish welcome was all it took.

As a teenager, making a decision that would not only impact on your immediate future but also have consequences in later life is a daunting prospect.

Unsurprisingly, despite being only 16-years-old, Rachel Furness made the crucial decision over her international football future with the same maturity that she has displayed on the pitch ever since.

As a football-mad kid growing up in the north east of England, of course she had dreams of pulling on a white shirt one day.

Once she pulled on a green one though, after the Irish FA were tipped off about her eligibility and former World Cup star Ian Stewart brought her into an Under-17 squad, it was all that Furness wanted to do.

“I was playing for my local club and the manager was speaking about England trials, potentially Northern Ireland and as a young kid you just go along with it,” said Furness, casting her mind back some 18 years.

“She said that England had told her that they wouldn’t give me a trial because I wasn’t in an Academy, so for them to look at me I had to be in the Sunderland or Newcastle United Academy. I was at my local club, Chester-le-Street, so they wouldn’t entertain that.

“My coaches, Bill Godward and Pauline Godward, they knew that my granddad was from Northern Ireland, my mum was born in Northern Ireland.

“They said let’s try to explore that and it was a no-brainer.

“They told me that the opportunity had come to have a trial with Northern Ireland, we flew over together, we stayed in a hotel and then I got a phone call the day after the trial to say that I had been selected for the Under-17s Home Nations tournament a few weeks later.”

Rachel Furness appreciates the Northern Ireland fans’ support at the Austria game

After being turned down for a trial, England’s coaches got to see Furness up close when she played against them during that tournament in Northern Ireland.

She impressed so much that they wanted another look, but that’s when Furness made the decision that has ultimately seen her become Northern Ireland’s highest-scoring female player and achieve legendary status when she helped the team qualify for the Women’s Euro 2022 finals — the first time the country has been represented at a major women’s tournament.

“I put on the green shirt for the first time against England, Scotland and Wales — from what I remember we drew 1-1 with England and lost on penalties against Scotland,” said Furness.

“I was 16-years-old and had an amazing time and was thinking this was just the start for me.

“When I got home I got a phone call from someone involved with the England team saying they had just watched me play — because I had played against them — and they would like to give me a trial.

“I was only 16 and it was quite a big decision — it’s massive — but straight away I said that I’d got into the Northern Ireland squad and I was sticking by my decision and then what’s happened has happened. I stuck to my decision, I have over 80 caps and I have never regretted it one bit.

“I play for Northern Ireland, I feel very much Northern Irish. I have played since I was 16 and I’m now 34 so it’s very much part of me.

“When I put the shirt on it felt like home and the girls and the hard work and determination that comes with playing for Northern Ireland, it just feels like it was meant to be.”

Rachel Furness points to the sky after scoring against North Macedonia at Seaview in tribute to her grandfather

There were several factors that made that decision easy for Furness, not least that welcome that she received. Honouring her grandfather was also significant in the decision-making process and he is still in Rachel’s thoughts every time she scores for Northern Ireland, with her goal celebration honouring the man that she describes as her “hero” as a child.

“I made the decision on my own. My granddad had recently passed away and he would have swayed me towards Northern Ireland,” said Furness, who was a team-mate of England’s Jill Scott in her younger days.

“By making my own decision, then I could hold myself accountable that it was my decision.

“My mum, who was born in Northern Ireland, said it was my decision.

“No disrespect to the English team, but I had heard some bad things about the environment.

“I’m still good friends with a lot of the English girls, it was just a different world, a world that didn’t appeal to me, whereas with Northern Ireland you play with your heart on your sleeve and you have to fight for everything you get.

“I remember my first tournament with Northern Ireland, I had to pay to get there. I’m a working class girl from the north east and that very much related to me and the decision was very easy in the end.”

A warm Irish welcome... you can’t buy that.