'I knew he would score': Ian Baraclough explains decision to hand hero Niall McGinn a rare Northern Ireland start in Bosnia victory

Northern Ireland's goal-scoring hero Niall McGinn wasn't even on the starting sheet when the squad met up at the beginning of the week.

Fast forward to the end of a nerve-jangling night in Sarajevo and the Aberdeen winger had penned another significant chapter in his Northern Ireland career.

It was his 53rd minute leveller that helped send the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final to extra-time and, eventually, penalties, where his team-mates held their nerve to secure a 4-3 success.

McGinn's name was one of the attention grabbers when the team-sheet was released little over an hour ahead of kick-off.

It had been suspected that Jordan Jones' improved form for Rangers might have been enough to secure a spot on the left flank but instead it was a first start in over a year - a first away start in over five years - for 33-year-old McGinn.

And it was a decision that would pay off most handsomely for new boss Ian Baraclough, who is now only 90 minutes - or 120 and penalties - away from becoming only the fourth manager to guide Northern Ireland to a finals tournament.

“I just felt he had a goal in him for some reason," Baraclough smiled after the game.

"You see him in training on Monday and Tuesday and it made my mind up. He was bright. You could see there was a hunger there. In certain training sessions, we were asking him to do things and he did it and more.

“I came in with eight or nine players in my mind to start but I still had to make my mind up on the rest and Niall was one that really put his hand up to say ‘pick me’.

“I was delighted for Niall, his industry to get himself into position and to calmly finish was fantastic, I’m really pleased for him."

McGinn, of course, was one of the goal-scorers in that unforgettable victory over Ukraine at the 2016 finals and now has another big memory to cherish.

"First and foremost, what a feeling," said the ex Dungannon Swifts and Celtic winger. "I am delighted to get the goal that got us back in the game, but the sheer determination and work ethic amongst the squad was brilliant.

"I have been training hard, and fair play to the manager for selecting me and thankfully I have repaid his faith by scoring an important goal.

"It just came to me nicely and I was glad to slot it home. I have always been renowned for scoring important goals and thankfully that was another one.

"We got the support from the fans back home, so this one was definitely for them."

There was also another one of Baraclough's eyebrow-raising decisions that proved correct. Often managers are questioned when players are brought on in the final seconds, specifically to take a penalty kick.

The proof is in the pudding and when late subs Conor Washington and Liam Boyce stroked home their spot-kicks, the sweet celebrations began.

“We had a gameplan," the boss explained. "It’s something we spoke about and worked on. We worked last month and this month on it; who are the best penalty-takers, who are most confident? Go and practice your penalties, put it in the place you want to put it and don’t change your mind.

“We were desperate for the ball to go out of play to get those two subs made and get Conor Washington and Liam Boyce on the pitch.

“The two lads who came off, Jordan Thompson and Jordan Jones; selfless. We knew they weren’t the strongest penalty-takers and we just needed to get those bodies on. It was something we had spoken about."

Now comes the task of Slovakia at Windsor Park on November 12.

"This is massive for the team," reflected McGinn ahead of the decider. "It will bring huge confidence to the squad. We always had that confidence, but to come here and get a huge win is massive.

"The press probably saw Bosnia as huge favourites but we brought a strong performance here and won. We will be ready to rock in Belfast next month."