‘I love him’: Ian Baraclough pays tribute to Northern Ireland goal hero Shane Ferguson and looks ahead to crucial Switzerland clash

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough will challenge his players to celebrate a very special hat-trick with a victory at home to Switzerland on Wednesday – making it three consecutive wins from this month’s triple header.

A 1-0 friendly win over Estonia in Tallinn yesterday followed a 4-1 World Cup qualifying victory in Lithuania, leaving the players with a spring in their step as they head to Windsor Park for the qualifier against the Swiss.

Second half substitute Shane Ferguson received the captain’s armband from Niall McGinn and marked his 50th cap with a stunning long-range strike in the 75th minute to make it back to back wins for Baraclough’s boys.

Cheered on by around 16,000 fans at Windsor, Northern Ireland will aim to sink the Swiss on Wednesday and Baraclough says it could be another night to remember at the National Stadium.

“Winning games make you feel much better as a group, it gives you confidence,” he said.

“You feel like you’re on a roll and our objective at the start of the week was to put three wins on the board in this window to put ourselves in contention and now we have given ourselves a chance. The fans will turn up in numbers, make a big sound and hopefully we can give them a night to remember.”

Switzerland, however, will arrive in Belfast buoyed by taking a point off European champions Italy in a scoreless draw in Basel last night, leaving them three points ahead of Northern Ireland in the group.

Rotherham full back Ferguson lit up the dreary friendly in Estonia with a thunderbolt from 30 yards. Baraclough revealed the 30-year-old had been “touch and go” to play due to an injury.

“He assured me he was right and wanted to play some part, and what a strike,” the manager said.

“It was always going straight into the top corner, it had got that trajectory.

“I love him and the way he goes about his work, he deserved that.”

A jubilant Ferguson said: “I knew when it left my foot it had a serious chance.

“I thought for a second the keeper might have saved it but, thankfully, it just crept in.

“It’s a great night for myself and my family. I’m delighted to score and to get the result.”

Alfie McCalmont and Liam Donnelly were handed their first Northern Ireland starts and the midfielders helped shut out the hosts. Paddy McNair, who featured again yesterday, is suspended for Wednesday’s qualifier but George Saville is available after his suspension.