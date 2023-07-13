I must keep standards high to nail down Northern Ireland place: Cliftonville’s Danielle Maxwell

Danielle Maxwell has her sights on keeping her spot within the NI squad

Danielle Maxwell is back in the Northern Ireland squad and she very much intends to stay there.

But the Cliftonville Ladies winger just doesn’t know right now who it is that she must impress to nail down her place.

The current situation, with no permanent manager yet appointed to lead the senior women’s international team following the departure of Kenny Shiels, had made the challenge even more difficult for fringe players like Maxwell. They have no idea whatsoever whose eye they have to catch.

Maxwell has gone for the simple approach. Perform well for her club — which she has been doing consistently — and let everything else look after itself.

It’s one that has worked, with interim boss Gail Redmond recalling the 21-year-old for tonight’s friendly against Scotland followed by a trip to the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

“It’s good to be back in the squad. They are going to be two very competitive games and it’s good to be back in that environment,” explained Maxwell, who first made her debut as a 17-year-old at the Pinatar Cup back in March 2020.

“I wasn’t in the squad for the Wales game (in April), and without a permanent manager in place, I feel like you can’t really prove yourself to anyone, so I just have to keep performing for Cliftonville, work hard and try to stand out when I get opportunities.

“At the minute, it’s one of my biggest goals — to stand out and get into the Northern Ireland squad regularly and perform as best I can.”

Redmond had been monitoring the players from the Under-19 squad that she was initially supposed to be leading this week. It would have been impossible not to notice Maxwell’s performances at club level, particularly in Cliftonville’s run to the All-Island Cup Final as she scored in all three group games to add to her seven league goals this season.

“It’s been busy over the last month with the league, cups and the all-Ireland competition, meaning we’ve had two games a week for a while now,” continued Maxwell.

“Personally I feel good, I feel fit at the minute, I feel like I am in form and I just want to keep going at this level.

“Signing for Cliftonville has been big for me.

“Moving to Cliftonville has been the best decision I have made so far in my career.”