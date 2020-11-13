'I really thought we could win it' - Devastated NI fans praise team's efforts

NI fans are left devastated after playoff defeat but praise the team

It was a night of heartbreak for the Green and White Army at Windsor Park, with Slovakia stealing Northern Ireland's hopes of Euro glory in the final minutes of extra time.

Just 1,060 were allowed inside the stadium for the dramatic playoff, but fans speaking to the Belfast Telegraph said they were still proud to cheer on the team regardless.

Paddy Norwood (30) from Belfast was still reeling after Northern Ireland conceded two 'howlers' to Slovakia.

"It was a good game, I thought they played very well in the first half.

"They responded well when they got the goal at the end of the second half," said Paddy.

Despite the loss, he praised the "unbelievable" atmosphere in the terraces.

NI Women's team manager Kenny Shiels admitted Northern Ireland were beaten by a "crisp and inventive" Slovakian side.

"It was a good performance but not good enough," he said.

Jeff and Rebecca Glass, aged 55 and 14, said it was a tough watch in the closing minutes.

Jeff said: "It was good but we gave away two defensive howlers, apart from that it was close. We didn't create much but neither did they. When we equalised I definitely thought we would go on and win it but it wasn't to be.

"I thought that the atmosphere was good, at least we tried to make a bit of noise and support the team."

Rebecca added: "It was a bit disappointing but it was good to see the team play again."

Jordan McBride (24) from Comber said: "There was a few chances there - but all in all we didn't play particularly well.

"With the few opportunities we got, we just didn't finish them off.

"I would rather it had gone to penalties than the way the match finished.

"After the penalty shoot out in Bosnia I would have favoured us to win."

