'I will score goals': Will Grigg vows to rediscover form after deadline day loan move to MK Dons as Northern Ireland cry out for goal-scoring striker

Will Grigg hasn't been called up to a Northern Ireland squad since March 2019, when he was forced to withdraw with a ankle injury.

If Will Grigg can live up to his promise at MK Dons, he will become impossible to ignore for Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough.

Grigg has rejoined MK Dons, this time on a temporary deal until the end of the season, after sealing a deadline day exit from his Sunderland frustrations.

Now he has insisted he can get back on the scoring trail as he seeks to breathe much-needed new life into his stalling career.

Since joining the Black Cats in a £4m move from Wigan in January 2019, he has netted just eight goals in 61 appearances, failing to rediscover the form that saw him shoot Wigan to two promotions with 25 goals in the 15/16 season and 19 in the 17/18 League One campaign.

Grigg has started just four league games this season for Sunderland and, after their deadline day capture of Ross County forward Ross Stewart, his switch back to Stadium MK was sanctioned. He spent the 14/15 season there, netting 22 goals as the club were promoted to the Championship.

Now he has challenged his team-mates to provide the service he needs to restore the goal-scoring form of his first spell at the club.

“I’m so pleased to be back,” he told iFollow MK Dons. “I’m grateful to everyone at the club for getting this one over the line and I can’t wait to get going again.

“I absolutely loved my time here before. I had such a successful spell, scoring goals and winning promotion and, as soon as I knew about the interest, it was something I wanted to push through.

“Anyone who knows me from my time here previously, knows that if balls are put in the right areas for me, I will score goals. I’m feeling really good at the moment and I’m itching to get back playing.”

It will take something truly special to inspire the Dons into the promotion play-off places, currently nine-points off Sunderland in sixth, although Grigg will be hoping a return to form may spark a revival of his international fortunes.

He has become something of a forgotten man with Northern Ireland, not called up since March 2019, when he was forced to pull out of the squad for a Euro 2020 qualifying double-header with an ankle injury.

In all, Grigg has 13 caps and two goals during a stop-start international career. He was part of the squad at Euro 2016 although didn't feature in any matches at the tournament. Subsequently, he was out of the squad for almost two years from November 2016 before eventually being recalled in August 2018.

"He's a player that hasn't quite made the breakthrough (at international level) but we know he is capable of doing that. He's a good boy and we love having him in the squad," said then manager Michael O'Neill, explaining his absence was down to a combination of injuries and personal issues.

Northern Ireland's struggles up top are well documented. Kyle Lafferty hasn't scored an international goal in over four years and his fellow attackers Liam Boyce, Conor Washington and Josh Magennis have fared little better of late, four goals between them since 2017 and none in the six games of manager Ian Baraclough's short reign.

If - and it's a big if - Grigg can get back to the free-scoring form of his mid-twenties, then he could be the man Northern Ireland need for the World Cup qualifying campaign.