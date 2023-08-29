I wouldn’t criticise Northern Ireland stars if they went to Saudi Arabia: Michael O’Neill

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr to kick off the number of big names arriving in Saudi Arabia

Michael O’Neill says that given the monumental financial sums involved players who make the move to play in Saudi Arabia should not be criticised.

The Northern Ireland manager feels that Cristiano Ronaldo’s move from Manchester United to Al Nassr in January was the catalyst for the Saudi Pro League to lure a host of big names this summer adding that the trend will continue with big clubs in the Premier League powerless to stop it.

Massive names such as Neymar, Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson and Riyad Mahrez have transferred to various sides increasing their wages by huge amounts in the process.

Players have faced criticism for their actions due to the shocking human rights record of Saudi Arabia.

As yet no Northern Ireland star has made the move.

Asked what he would say if an offer came along for one of his players to go to Saudi, O’Neill joked: “Can I come too? Anything you need? I’ll happily carry the boots.”

In more serious tone, he added: “It’s amazed me in a way how quickly it has snowballed from Cristiano Ronaldo going there; everyone sort of thought that’s a retirement decision, he’ll go there and play a couple of seasons but it’s the effect that’s had on other players who have joined, players at different stages of their career.

“Without knowing too much about it, it’s clearly a very exciting opportunity. The benefits to it financially are well-known for players, you can’t criticise any player for making that decision.

“Money plays a big part in any development in football so that league is probably going to continue to grow. What we’re seeing now is the start of a process that probably will continue.”

O’Neiill added: “You’ve already heard comments from big managers in the Premier League concerned about it. I’ve heard people say the English Premier League has to ‘protect itself’ against this – I’m not really sure what they can do.

“The product in the Premier League is excellent and it’s the place where the main players in the world were coming to play – but now there’s another option for players and it’s obviously a very lucrative one.”