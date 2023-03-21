Iain Dowie: Michael O’Neill is the man who can spark Northern Ireland’s renaissance

Iain Dowie is looking forward to the atmosphere at Windsor Park on Sunday — © PMAKER

Northern Ireland face San Marino in the first game of Michael O'Neill's second stint in charge

​Michael O’Neill can spark a renaissance for the Northern Ireland team with his ability to bring the best out of players, according to former Windsor Park hero Iain Dowie.

When O’Neill was appointed boss by the Irish FA in December 2011, Northern Ireland had hit rock bottom under Nigel Worthington.

In the years that followed O’Neill took the Green and White Army on an unforgettable journey guiding the team to the Euro 2016 Finals and two major tournament play-offs before leaving to manage Championship outfit Stoke City.

In December 2022, the 53-year-old returned to boss his country who had experienced an embarrassing Nations League campaign with Ian Baraclough at the helm.

Ex-Northern Ireland striker Dowie has faith that the inspirational O’Neill can lift the nation again and is excited by what lies in store for the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign which kicks off tomorrow in San Marino before a raucous Windsor Park return on Sunday for the homecoming king against Finland.

“Watching Michael in his first spell in charge when he had that fantastic run he was a very pragmatic manager and loyal to players and they trusted him,” said Dowie, who will provide expert analysis of Viaplay’s coverage of this week’s Northern Ireland games.

“He got amazing performances out of men like Steven Davis, Jonny Evans, Kyle Lafferty, Stuart Dallas, Josh Magennis, Paddy McNair and many others.

“I think the players perform for him because they see a passion and energy in him and how he wants to do things the right way.

“Under him we have a real opportunity to have a renaissance. That’s not a criticism of anyone else.

“It’s just that Michael brought the best out of players in his first spell and I’m sure he can do the same again.

“It’s also up to the players to deliver and there are no better fans to do that for than the Northern Ireland supporters.

“I can’t wait to hear the atmosphere at Windsor Park for the Finland game but Michael and the players know they have a job to do in San Marino first.”

Despite missing influential figures such as Steven Davis, Jonny Evans, Stuart Dallas, Corry Evans and Shayne Lavery through injury, Northern Ireland will be odds on to defeat minnows San Marino.

One-time international team-mates O’Neill and Dowie will know from past experience that being favourites doesn’t always go to plan.

“To be honest in my time with Northern Ireland it was a challenge for us to play against nations like San Marino,” stated former West Ham and Southampton ace Dowie, who won 59 caps between 1990 and 1999.

“There were lots of times when we would sit in, were hard to beat and played on the counter attack so all of a sudden to have loads of possession in games when we were favourites was difficult.

“I think modern day football has changed somewhat in that all teams like to play a possession based game. Even San Marino will try and pop it about and commit bodies forward and as a result games are a bit more open compared to our day.

“We weren’t used to having a lot of the ball but Northern Ireland players now are very technical and are used to possession so should be able to handle it.

“All Michael will worry about is coming home with a win. How it comes won’t matter because getting off to a good start is what counts.

“That will set up the match against Finland when there will be a festival-type atmosphere at Windsor Park with it being Michael’s first home match back as manager.

“He has a lot of love in the crowd and quite rightly so given the success he had first time around as boss.”

Dowie says he will be fascinated by O’Neill’s tactics, formation and starting XI for the trip to San Marino.

One man sure to feature is Bolton striker Dion Charles who with 15 goals this season is spearheading his club’s League One promotion challenge.

Often used as a substitute since making his international bow in 2021, Charles will fancy breaking his Northern Ireland duck on Thursday.

“From minute one when Dion came into the Northern Ireland squad I have been impressed by what he brings,” said Dowie, scorer of 12 goals at international level.

“He is mobile, agile, has energy about him and at Bolton has looked a really good finisher.

“I think he can be a goal threat in the qualifiers. He is exciting for Northern Ireland and has what it takes to be an important player for Michael O’Neill in the campaign.

“Things haven’t always gone his way in his career but he has persevered and look at him now with his goals pushing Bolton into promotion contention for the Championship.

“At the start of the qualifiers it is vital for the manager to have players in form at club level and Dion is playing with confidence.

“Dale Taylor is the same. He has been scoring recently for Burton Albion in his loan spell from Nottingham Forest.

“Conor Bradley, who is at Bolton on loan from Liverpool, is another who has impressed this season. He is brilliant going forward. The more players feeling good about their game the better for Michael who will look for six points from the opening two games.”

On the lengthy injury list, Dowie states: “It is a huge blow to be missing so many key players. To me Steven Davis and Jonny Evans have been superstars for Northern Ireland and when you add the other lads to that it is unfortunate for Michael.

“On the flip side, maybe a couple of young players will get the opportunity to show their worth.”

​Iain Dowie will be part of Viaplay’s coverage with live and exclusive coverage of San Marino v Northern Ireland and Northern Ireland v Finland. Viaplay is available to stream from viaplay.com or via your TV provider on Sky, Virgin TV and Amazon Prime as an add-on subscription.