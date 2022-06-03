Ian Baraclough and Niall McGinn lament another dismal start as Northern Ireland’s Nations League misery goes on

Manager Ian Baraclough couldn’t hide his frustration last night as Northern Ireland’s woeful Nations League record continued with a 1-0 loss to Greece at Windsor Park but he wants his men to take out their anger on Cyprus this weekend.

Tasos Bakasetas’ 39th-minute strike saw Gus Poyet taste victory in his first competitive game in charge of Greece but the hosts lacked attacking inspiration despite showing a bit more adventure after the break.

Northern Ireland are still without a win after 11 attempts in the Nations League, while Baraclough has only one victory in the same number of fixtures at Windsor Park in all competitions.

There is now significant pressure on the men in green to win in Cyprus on Sunday against opponents who lost 2-0 at home to Kosovo yesterday.

“We are frustrated, we looked like a team that hasn’t played in a while but in the second half we upped the tempo and showed more bravery on the ball,” said Baraclough.

“We missed a challenge in midfield and they got the goal on a breakaway.

“Both teams were allowed to play in their own tempo and at times we pressed but we weren’t sure of distances. That can happen with new players coming in and not playing for a while domestically.

“You will look for freshness in Cyprus, we will have to recover and prepare for it as best we can.

“It’s frustrating even though we knew Greece would be a tough nut to crack. They are rebuilding and have played together for years as a group and that showed.

“I was pleased with how we reacted in the second half and the changes we made had an impact which is what you are looking for. Now we will go to Cyprus looking to open our account in this competition.”

After the Cypriot clash, Northern Ireland’s busy schedule takes them to Kosovo on June 9 while the last test in this quadruple-header is at home to Cyprus on June 12.

Kyle Lafferty and Niall McGinn came off the bench to chase a result in the final half an hour but the home side couldn’t find an equaliser.

“We didn’t test their keeper enough or create enough chances,” said winger McGinn. “It was a difficult 90 minutes and lot of the boys looked like they hadn’t played in a few weeks.

“They saw the game out and defended very well. I had half a chance but didn’t take it. We have three games so we must look ahead. It’s vital we keep morale high and this is a great learning curve for the younger players. We will need everyone now and look to get three points in Cyprus.

“It will be humid conditions out there and it’s important that we use possession well out there and press at the right time.”

Baraclough gave a competitive debut to Fleetwood Town's Paddy Lane, while Manchester City's 18-year-old Shea Charles came on as a late substitute for his senior international debut but the fresh faces couldn’t change the same old Nations League script for Northern Ireland.