Ian Baraclough believes Northern Ireland can replicate Euro 2016 success to qualify for Germany

Euro 2024

Ian Baraclough believes that a qualifying spot for Euro 2024 is up for grabs, after Northern Ireland landed a favourable qualifying draw in Frankfurt.

Despite dropping into Pot Five following a disappointing Nations League campaign, Northern Ireland were drawn into a group that contains Denmark, Finland, Kazakhstan, San Marino and Slovenia.

By contrast, Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland were handed a nightmare draw that features France, Greece and Netherlands.

The top two from each group will qualify for the finals in Germany. In 2016, Northern Ireland upset the odds to qualify for their first ever European Championships finals.

Reflecting on the draw, Baraclough said: “It’s a fairly open group. You have a top class Pot One team in Denmark but all the other nations will fancy their chances of taking points off each other.

“Hopefully we can start the group well and get on a good run, and it ends up with a happy night at Windsor Park with us celebrating qualifying for the Euros.

“There were certainly groups we wanted to avoid as the draw went on. You had Italy and England in one group, and Netherlands and France in another. We wanted to avoid those groups at all costs, and thankfully we did.

“This group does give us a chance of grabbing one of the top two spots, so we’re pleased with the draw. It could have been a lot harder.”

Pot One side Denmark may not have the same appeal as Spain or Italy, but Baraclough believes they are every bit as dangerous. The Danes reached the semi-finals of Euro 2020 and qualified for this year’s World Cup with ease.

While Denmark boast established stars such as Manchester United’s Christian Eriksen and Sevilla’s Kasper Dolberg, Baraclough believes youngsters such as Brentford’s Mikkel Damsgaard and Club Brugge’s Andreas Skov Olsen may be the dangermen.

He said: “Denmark are the favourites. They have some top class players, but they also have a crop of good young players that make them even more dangerous.

“When I was Under 21 manager, we faced Denmark and they were a quality side. Now, many of those players are breaking into the senior team.

“Denmark are an inspiration for smaller nations, as they’ve shown what is possible with a smaller population. They have reaped the benefits of investing time and energy into young players, which is something we’re working on.

“We’ve brought through a few young players into the senior squad in recent years, and we’re hopeful a couple more will come through.

“But, hopefully we can get it right on the night against Denmark and take something from the game. It would be great to play them at a bouncing Windsor Park on a mid-week night.”

Unlike most Euro 2024 qualifying groups, Northern Ireland’s pool features six teams rather than five. Minnows San Marino – who have not won a match since 2004 – will make up the numbers.

The group also features Kazakhstan and an 8,000 mile round trip to Astana.

Baraclough said: “The group of six means that while other nations will play a couple of friendlies, every match for us in 2023 will count towards qualification.

“There will be teams in our group that won’t be pleased that they have to go Northern Ireland, as we’re one of the trickier Pot Five teams.

“Kazakhstan away will be a tough task. Hopefully we don’t play out there in June, but we will have to take it as it comes.”

In 2016, Michael O’Neill’s Northern Ireland qualified from Pot Five in a similar group that also featured Finland, as well as Greece, Hungary, Romania and Faroe Islands.

Baraclough is hopeful the class of 2024 can repeat the trick and qualify for Germany.

“What happened with Euro 2016, and just after with the two narrow play-off defeats, has heaped pressure on the team.

“But since then we’ve dropped down to Pot Five because of our Nations League performances. However, we qualified from Pot Five in Euro 2016 and I think we were a team that nobody wanted to be draw from Pot Five.

“Hopefully we can replicate what happened in Euro 2016 and qualify again.”