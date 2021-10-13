Ian Baraclough bemoans ‘ragged’ display and tells side to give Northern Ireland fans something to cheer after Bulgaria defeat

Conor Washington's goal had given the visitors a deserved 1-0 half-time lead in Sofia but things turned sour after the restart, when Todor Nedelev's well-taken brace turned the game on its head and earned a victory for the hosts.

It left Baraclough with 10 defeat and only four wins from his 18 games in charge.

But this time at least, he knew exactly where the problems had come.

"You have to win your one on one duals, the little skirmishes," he explained plainly. "It started going their way for a 20 minute spell and that's when they scored their goals. We were untidy with our play, we didn't get our first pass off, we didn't get the ball high and wide like we did in the first half. It became a bit ragged and whether that's a bit of tiredness, we didn't manage the game well enough and it's cost us.

"We dominated the first half. Created a good few chances and didn't take them. At half-time, we talked about the intensity again, get the ball moving, get a foothold in the game again. We had a spell where they came at it but we had to deal with it, manage it, make sure we're winning second balls and all the little skirmishes. For a 20 minute spell, that stopped happening for us and they took their two chances. You talk about a team being clinical, there's an example."

Northern Ireland dropped to fourth in their World Cup qualifying group with the defeat, three points behind their opponents and while chances of qualifying for the play-offs are now mathematically over, home games against Bulgaria (November 12) and Italy (November 15) next month at least provide a chance to earn some optimism for the future.

"We've got to learn from (this result)," Baraclough said. "We've brought new players into the squad and we've got to take this into next month and finish the campaign in a strong way. We have to give our fans something to cheer about and look forward to beyond the World Cup.

"That was in our hands. We had set our stall out and done ever so well to get into a 1-0 lead. It should have been more.

"We've done ever so well to create the chances. We've shifted the ball wide, Fergie (Shane Ferguson) and Conor Bradley have great deliveries and we've got bodies in the box to get on the end of it. You wouldn't have seen a better goal if Paddy's header had gone in. He'll be disappointed with that one. Another dropped to Josh, one to Conor Washington. At crucial times, you've got to be ruthless in front of goal."

Baraclough's miserable night was capped in injury time, when he picked up a yellow card.

"They were wasting time and they guy's gone and finished it knowing it was getting called back," he explained. "I had a ball ready to get play going again.

"I don't think the fourth official was my friend all night anyway so he wasn't going to let me get away with that, was he?"