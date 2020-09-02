Ian Baraclough can help Northern Ireland live Euro dream, says Craig Cathcart

The former Under-21 manager takes charge of the senior side for the first time in a Nations League clash against Romania in Bucharest on Friday night.

It's an exciting new chapter in the Leicester man's career but the Green and White Army are waiting to see how the post-Michael O'Neill landscape takes shape.

O'Neill became one of his country's greatest ever managers after steering the squad to Euro 2016 in France - the first time in 30 years they had qualified for a major tournament.

In that fairytale adventure, Northern Ireland made it through their group after a famous win over Ukraine before exiting at the last-16 stage following defeat to Wales in Paris.

After O'Neill departed to concentrate on his Stoke City role, Baraclough was handed the challenge of building on the Ballymena man's legacy, and the immediate focus is on the Nations League double-header, with a clash against Norway at Windsor Park on Monday following the tough opener in Romania.

But the ultimate test for Baraclough and his troops is the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Bosnia-Herzegovina next month and Watford defender Cathcart believes Northern Ireland are still well placed to make it to another major tournament.

"For everyone there is a massive incentive ahead of the Bosnia game in October," admitted the 31-year-old.

"For us who had a taste of it in 2016, it was an amazing experience and I'm sure everyone would say it was the highlight of their careers.

"We know how much we want to do it and how much it meant to us at the time.

"The younger lads in the squad now want to have a taste of it too, and we are all pulling in the same direction and we know how important the play-offs will be because we all want to get to a major tournament again.

"There's been a change in manager but I think it'll be quite easy for me because it has happened so much at club level.

"We've known Ian for a while, he's been in a few squads with us and taken a few sessions before so we know he is a good coach and has good ideas.

"It's not a major change and obviously he has the experience of working with the Under-21s."

Cathcart added: “He will know which lads are ready to push to the first team and hopefully make us better. Nothing much has changed, but I’m sure there’ll be little changes he’ll make as the games start coming.”

It always feels like a fresh start under a new manager, particularly as fans are still feeling the loss of O’Neill, however there is a big goal to focus on.

The Bosnia play-off, potentially leading to a Windsor Park decider against either the Republic of Ireland or Slovakia in November, certainly has more sparkle than a behind-closed-doors game in Romania, but these two opening tests for Baraclough are crucial for building momentum and implementing ideas.

Former Manchester United defender Cathcart feels the double-header can help the team slip back into the old, slick routine.

“Ian went through a bit of an ethos for us which he will try and replicate,” added Cathcart, who has 50 caps. “It’s pretty straightforward. We have a good team spirit and we want to play with energy, we want to go and attack teams like we have done over the last few years.

“We want to play positive football and get results. That would be the key for these games.

“I think these matches can help our seeding, so the better we do in them the more chance we have of getting a favourable group for the qualifiers.

“It will definitely give us a little bit more of a competitive edge, which is always helpful because the friendlies can be flat, but these games will have a competitive edge and we want to try to win them all.

“The first few sessions have been good, they’ve been enjoyable, and now we’ve got this game to look forward to in Romania.

“It’s also a good opportunity for us to play a couple of competitive games before the season starts. They’re both difficult matches and it’ll get all the lads ready for their clubs.”

Watford were relegated from the Premier League after finishing 19th following a 20th league defeat on the final day.

“Yeah, it wasn’t easy for everyone,” added Cathcart. “The season was a bit strange, very strange, especially after lockdown, having no fans, the atmosphere was a bit flat. We gave ourselves a lot of work to do at the start of the season. We didn’t have a great start and managed to pull ourselves out of it a bit, but it wasn’t to be in the end.

“It is what it is. We haven’t had much time to dwell as the new season is coming. We’ve had a couple of weeks off and been back in training for a few weeks, so the aim now is to try and get back to the Premier League.”