Ian Baraclough can prove Irish FA are right to keep him despite some fan unrest… just like Michael O’Neill did with Northern Ireland heroics, says ex-President

The man who kept Michael O’Neill on as Northern Ireland manager despite a poor start to his reign has said continuity is vital in international football after the Irish FA agreed to extend the contract of current boss Ian Baraclough following a disappointing opening to his time in charge.

Former IFA President Jim Shaw backed O’Neill in 2013 when others in the Association wanted the then boss out on the back of a terrible World Cup qualifying campaign when Northern Ireland were embarrassed by defeats in Luxembourg and Azerbaijan.

O’Neill went on to lead Northern Ireland to the Euro 2016 finals, the nation’s first major tournament in 30 years, and inspired the side to reach two World Cup play-offs after that.

Present-day IFA President Conrad Kirkwood, Chief Executive Patrick Nelson and Chairman Stephen Martin will hope for a similar scenario after deciding to extend Baraclough’s 18-month deal which was due to finish at the end of the year.

In September, the Belfast Telegraph revealed that Baraclough was set to land a new contract following a series of encouraging results that month and earlier this week this newspaper outlined that key IFA figures were planning to ratify the deal at Thursday night’s Board meeting.

That’s exactly what happened despite some Board members privately having concerns about the dreadful 2-1 defeat in Bulgaria this month, which came a few days after World Cup 2022 qualification hopes were ended by Switzerland.

A statement from the IFA read: “The Irish FA Board has unanimously agreed to extend the contract of senior men’s international manager Ian Baraclough. Contract negotiations are under way.”

It is likely that Baraclough will agree a new two-year deal which will see him through to 2023 and the end of the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Former IFA President Shaw said: “In international football I don’t think being trigger happy brings you success. There has to be continuity for a period. That is very important.

“To be fair to Ian he has had some difficult situations, missing some of his best players in the last four World Cup qualifiers. That is always difficult for Northern Ireland to overcome.

“The thing I would be looking for now is good man management and bringing the younger players through.”

There has been a mixed reaction from fans to the news that Baraclough will stay. Having replaced O’Neill in June 2020, he was at the helm when Northern Ireland lost a Euro 2020 play-off final to Slovakia and had a dismal Nations League prior to the World Cup campaign which still has two games to run, in Belfast versus Lithuania and Italy next month.

Some at the IFA were keen not to make a call on the manager’s future until after those matches but the key decision makers at Windsor Park were determined to push it through, feeling that the emergence of exciting youngsters Shayne Lavery, Ali McCann, Conor Bradley, Ciaron Brown and Dan Ballard under Baraclough is a promising sign for the future.

Shaw added: “Ian is, in many ways, in the same situation as Michael when we kept him on in that he has had only one full qualifying campaign. Michael didn’t have good results in his first campaign but the team was becoming a team.

“I remember us losing in Luxembourg in Michael’s first campaign and there were a fair number of supporters who made their feelings known that night. What I saw in his first two years was that Michael had more to him than what people outside could see, especially with how he dealt with players and people in general.

“Michael could coach and he had a great ability to man manage players and staff and that was a big factor in deciding to keep him even though there were others who would have been content to bring in a new manager. I thought he had something special and thankfully we were proved right. Hopefully for the IFA it will be the same this time.”

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland’s Under-16s lost 2-0 to their cross-border rivals in the Victory Shield yesterday.

The Republic of Ireland took the lead at the home of Harland and Wolff Welders in the first half through Cillian Mulvihill’s strike. Trent Kone Doherty’s late goal wrapped things up in a closely-fought game.

A win by the same scoreline for Scotland against Wales at the same venue meant that the pair shared the Shield. Dundee United’s Rory MacLeod gave Scotland the lead and Alfie Bavidge of Aberdeen completed the win.