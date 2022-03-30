Ian Baraclough: Cyprus in June is business for Northern Ireland… we’ll not be in speedos

Players will only be allowed to top up on points, not tans in June games

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough insists that the Nations League fixtures in June will not have an end of season feel to them and will be all business including the trip to holiday island Cyprus.

Earlier this week Cyprus defeated Estonia in a play-off to qualify for Northern Ireland’s Nations League group and while the Green and White Army are already relishing a trip to the Mediterranean island for a June 5 encounter, Baraclough has told his players they won’t be packing speedos for the journey as they will be there to land a victory not a sun tan.

Performing well in the Nations League may provide a back door entry into the Euro 2024 finals and with Baraclough knowing that qualification for the next major tournament is what the Irish FA expect from him over the next couple of years, he cannot afford anything but a serious attitude from his players even if some Northern Ireland sides in the past have seen June international breaks as an opportunity to relax as well as represent their country.

The game in Cyprus is the second of four matches in the space of 10 days. It is a hectic schedule beginning at home to Greece on June 2 with a visit to Kosovo on June 9 and a Windsor Park clash with Cyprus ending the run before players go on their summer holidays.

“Now we know the result of the play-off it just means it might be a little bit warmer in Cyprus. We won’t be packing the speedos though! We are going to be working hard,” said Baraclough, whose side lost 1-0 at home to Hungary in a friendly on Tuesday.

“We have players who have a lot of belief we can get together in June and go and do well in the Nations League.”

Remarkably in 10 Nations League fixtures, Northern Ireland have never won under the leadership of Baraclough and predecessor Michael O’Neill. The current manager will be aiming to change that dismal record when Greece come to Belfast before his team fly out to Cyprus.