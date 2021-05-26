Ian Baraclough explains ‘fast-track’ thinking after calling Conor Bradley and Sam McClelland into Northern Ireland squad

Ian Baraclough has outlined his ‘fast-tracking’ plans after the Northern Ireland manager brought two new call-ups into his squad for next week’s friendlies.

Liverpool full-back Conor Bradley and Chelsea centre-half Sam McClelland have both been brought into the senior panel for the first time, joining Reds goalkeeper Liam Hughes in hoping to earn a debut against either Malta or Ukraine.

Bradley moved to Liverpool two seasons ago from Dungannon Swifts and has cemented his spot in the club’s Under 23 team, even having trained with the first team earlier in the season.

McClelland joined Chelsea from Coleraine in 2018 and has also made the successful step up to the Under 23s, although his campaign was hampered with an Achilles injury.

"Conor's had a really good season with Liverpool, he's played regularly in the U23s and was in the FA Youth Cup final the other night," said Baraclough.

"We just feel his development has been very, very good this season. And to give him the knowledge of what it's like with this group, we thought it was the right time.

"With Jonny (Evans) not here and Dan Ballard involved with the play-off final with Blackpool as a centre-half, we felt it was the right time to bring Sam through. And again, let's see what he's about as an individual.

“We want to try and develop those players and fast-track those we feel are capable of doing that, test them at the next level. We may find at this moment it’s too much but it gives them an idea of what’s needed.”

While Baraclough made no demands of his senior players for this end of season trip, he explained why it was essential to have some experienced names, like Niall McGinn, Stuart Dallas and Paddy McNair, sprinkled through the panel to aid the development of the young hopefuls, which also include the likes of Alfie McCalmont and Ethan Galbraith.

"I could have taken a completely young squad as a development exercise and see how they go, but the senior players now, 10 to 15 years ago they would have been nurtured by the senior pros at the time and that's important," he said.

"The older, more experienced players can put them on to the right pathway, set the standards in training, set the standards in the hotel, and do things the right way.

"To have the senior pros here is massive and the young lads have got to be like sponges and take everything from them."

There are some big names missing, most notably captain Steven Davis and centre-half Jonny Evans, but that was no issue for the boss.

"(Davis) has had a busy season, a successful season with European football on top of the domestic stuff, and he just felt he needed a bit of a break and a bit of family time," Baraclough said.

"I spoke to all the players after the Bulgaria game (in March) and said I'm not going to stipulate you must turn up in the summer. For many of them it's been two seasons back-to-back with no break whatsoever.

"Within a bubble, with all the coverage, restrictions of travel, being away from your families as well for long periods, I realise that this trip wasn't for everybody.

"Jonny was still coming until a week or so ago and then obviously there was the injury he picked up, probably around the Italy game and he's been managing that since with Leicester.

"When he pulled out of the FA Cup final after half-an-hour I knew then he probably wasn't coming.