Ian Baraclough explains why he's confident Northern Ireland will show huge improvement for Euro 2020 play-off

Northern Ireland will be in better, tighter shape come October 8. That's the hope of boss Ian Baraclough who knows a repeat performance in the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final will spell disaster.

His first home game in charge could scarcely have gone worse - ending in a 5-1 defeat to Norway, the worst home loss in over 18 years for a Northern Ireland team.

They go to Bosnia and Herzegovina for that all-important game in a month's time and, all being well, can welcome back defensive duo Jonny Evans and Jamal Lewis.

The pair were held back from Monday's loss for fear of aggravating 'niggling' injuries, according to the boss.

"We've not risked anyone," he said before the game, having instead named Daniel Ballard and Shane Ferguson in the backline. "We're in a position that we can't afford to lose players in the long term. There's a bigger picture as well as tonight."

It's true. If he can inspire a turnaround in performance significant enough to upset Edin Dzeko and his mates in their own back yard, this result will become less than a footnote.

But the boss himself knows just how sizeable that improvement needs to be.

"I'm disappointed, of course I am," he said at the end of his opening double-header, which had begun on Friday with a 1-1 draw in Romania.

"We knew we were going to be stretched for these two games. With the loss of Jonny and Jamal, it's a tough ask to come up against that Norway strikeforce.

"To ask Dan (Ballard) to replicate (his performance on Friday) - I still thought he was alright tonight. His hamstring has tightened up so we had to take him off. He's a boy that has made his debut and has to do it again three days later having not played a game for a year. It's a big ask for him.

"Michael Smith, it's his first game of the season and to come in to a game of that quality is tough.

“Maybe we could have played a couple of other players, if it was a Euro play-off we may have had more of a full squad to pick from, but we’re not going to take any chances. That’s my responsibility, I’ve made that decision and hopefully that will bear fruit.

"Norway were ruthless tonight. They were clinical. He (two-goal Erling Haaland) is a £100m player. When he grows up he'll be alright, won't he?

"We can't give away chances like we did. We gave ourselves a mountain to climb with the early goals we conceded. We've been done by two diagonal balls.

"There was far too much space in those situations.

"Confidence won't be an issue. We will lick our wounds and take it on the chin, while learning from it.

"Those are little things that don't happen when players are up to speed and into their stride, playing games regularly for their clubs."

And that, Baraclough hopes, will be the key to unlocking the Northern Ireland of not so long ago. The one that went on a five-game winning run and held the Netherlands - all only last year.

"There are lots of aspects we could brush up on and we will do," he continued. "That comes with more training and more games. They go back to their clubs now and their seasons start properly on Saturday.

"Then we'll get back together for Bosnia next month and we're in a stronger position as a squad."

He did have to field the inevitable question, searching for a positive on a night that produced precious little in that vein.

"We didn't throw the towel in," he replied. "We're a group that will be strong together and will stick together. You can't say we didn't work hard.

"I felt we moved the ball better than against Romania at times but we need to be much better in the final third."

As for their tormentor-in-chief Haaland, it's a night he will remember as he trebled his tally of international goals.

"I want to try and be the best player I can be," said the Borussia Dortmund striker with the world at his feet. "I work hard every day and I want to try and enjoy my life as much as possible. You saw tonight that I enjoy the game - that's why I play football.

"There's a lot of work goes on. Tonight I had the ball perfectly and I look forward to seeing the goals again."

Baraclough certainly won't be.