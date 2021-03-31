Ian Baraclough eyes landmark away win to save World Cup campaign as Bulgaria draw puts 'different slant' on Northern Ireland's qualifiers

Northern Ireland's hopes of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup are all but over after this disappointing goalless draw with Bulgaria at Windsor Park.

A campaign that began in defeat by Italy last Thursday night now looks to have floundered inside a week.

Ian Baraclough's side dominated what had been billed as a 'must-win game last night but could not find a breakthrough, with Stuart Dallas going closest when he headed onto the crossbar midway through the first half.

The draw leaves Northern Ireland with only one point from their opening two qualifiers and in precisely the position they hoped to avoid - needing to play catch-up against Italy and Switzerland who have both taken maximum points from their opening fixtures.

It was also a deflating way for captain Steven Davis to mark his UK caps record. This may have been a first clean sheet for Baraclough, but the lack of goals in his side was a major talking point before the match and no solutions have been found, with 67 per cent possession translating into only three efforts on target.

Second-half substitute Niall McGinn made an impact, flashing a good shot wide of the target after turning on the edge of the box late on, while Daniel Naumov had to save from Gavin Whyte but, on the whole, Bulgaria's debutant goalkeeper was not seriously troubled.

Instead it was NI's Bailey Peacock-Farrell - who faced questions after last week's loss to Italy - who had to make an outstanding last-minute save to keep out Dimitar Iliev's header.

Though it is still early days in the qualifying campaign, the failure to beat a Bulgaria side deep into a rebuilding phase - they had four new faces in their starting 11 - is a major missed opportunity in a group where Northern Ireland always faced an uphill task.

The result also leaves Baraclough still chasing a first win inside 90 minutes after 11 games in charge.

"It's a disappointing result and it means we have to beat the likes of Switzerland away from home," said Baraclough. "That will be in a new season and different times and we must go to Lithuania next and win there. It's a result which puts a different slant on things.

"We have shown we can get big results away from home.

"I can't fault the lads' effort, they played with a tempo and the ball just didn't fall for them at the right time.

"We got the ball in wide areas and crossed in, the effort was there, we created about 14 efforts on goal, 26 crosses into the box but there was no finishing touch.

"Gavin Whyte had a great chance and Niall McGinn. We hit the bar in the first half, headers flashed across and it's not falling for them.

"The lads are just snatching at things and they will probably hit the back of the net at their clubs. We have to try and relax them.

"They flooded the midfield area and we just lacked a little cuteness around the box. The rub of the green wasn't there."

The former Motherwell chief admitted the lack of a Green and White Army was a sad footnote.

"With 18,500 here we go and win that game with the crowd sucking the ball into the net," he added.

"It unsettles the opposition but it wasn't to be. Hopefully we can get the fans back in."

It could have been an even worse result for Northern Ireland had Peacock-Farrell not flicked wide a Dimitar Iliev header in injury time.

"That's why he's in the team," said Baraclough. "He's had to concentrate for 88 minutes without doing much and he's had to make a save when we could have been talking about a much worse result."

Elsewhere in Group C Italy maintained their perfect start with a 2-0 win in Lithuania.

Qualifying game three will see Northern Ireland come up against fifth seeds Lithuania away on Thursday, September 2 and they will meet second seeds Switzerland in Belfast on Wednesday, September 8.

In Group J North Macedonia stunned four-time world champions Germany 2-1 as Eljif Elmas' late goal secured a shock win, his winning goal coming five minutes from time.

Goran Pandev had put North Macedonia ahead on the stroke of half-time, but Ilkay Gundogan equalised from the penalty spot early in the second half.