Ian Baraclough hailed for ‘fantastic’ job with Northern Ireland as Keith Gillespie compares following Michael O’Neill with replacing Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United

Former fans favourite believes current boss had impossible task replacing Northern Ireland legend

Northern Ireland great Keith Gillespie believes that Ian Baraclough’s task in taking over from Michael O’Neill as international boss was akin to Manchester United managers coming in after Sir Alex Ferguson’s hugely successful reign at Old Trafford.

Baraclough replaced O’Neill in June 2020 with the latter focusing fully on his job as Stoke City boss. Since then it has been a rollercoaster ride for the 51-year-old from Leicester with more lows than highs.

Under Baraclough, Northern Ireland won on penalties in Bosnia to reach the Euro 2020 play-off final only to deliver an abject performance in the decider, losing 2-1 to Slovakia at Windsor Park when qualification was there for the taking. There was also a winless Nations League campaign in which Baraclough’s side were relegated.

On the upside, he has introduced bright young talents like Shayne Lavery, Daniel Ballard, Ali McCann and Conor Bradley and his team showed signs of promise with goalless draws at home to Euro 2020 winners Italy and Switzerland, finishing third in their World Cup qualifying group which earned him a new two-year contract.

Improvements will have to continue in that period otherwise the pressure will be on the Irish FA to look elsewhere.

Gillespie, though, feels Baraclough is doing a fine job following the success of O’Neill, who famously led the nation to Euro 2016 three decades on from their last major tournament in 1986.

Speaking as part of a campaign to tackle online hate in which BT have partnered with the IFA and Cybersmile to create an education platform for young people, ex-Manchester United and Newcastle winger Gillespie, who won 86 caps, said: “I think Ian has done a fantastic job.

"It is difficult to replace a manager like Michael who had so much success. It’s a bit like trying to replace Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United which has been incredibly hard to do, so I think Ian deserves a lot of credit for the way he has gone about things.

“It was going to be very tough to keep the run going that Michael enjoyed because we are going to have more testing periods.

“We are a small nation and have to be realistic because we don’t have the resources of other countries. There are going to be times like between 1986 and 2016 when we don’t qualify for a major tournament.

“From the Euros in 2016, we have been close to qualifying for the World Cup in 2018 and Euro 2020 and then in the last campaign we finished third in our group which is probably where we thought we would finish at the start.

“Obviously we hoped we would finish in the top two but, when you have countries like Switzerland and Italy in the same group, that is extremely difficult.

“I see progress when you look at the games that we had in the World Cup qualifiers, especially at home where we didn’t concede a goal and to do that against Italy and Switzerland, who are two massive nations, it shows improvement.”

Gillespie was pleased to hear Baraclough say at the weekend he expects captain Steven Davis to be in his squad for the March friendlies against Luxembourg and Hungary with speculation rife about whether the 37-year-old Rangers midfielder would carry on in international football.

“If Steven was to say ‘I’ve had my time’, everyone would hold their hands up and say they respect the decision but it is brilliant news if he is going to continue because he has been such an influential player for many, many years,” stated Gillespie.

“He is probably not playing as much at his club as he would like at the moment but he is still that role model for young players. The way Steven has conducted himself over the years, performed on the pitch and the way he has led Northern Ireland, he’s been an absolute credit to the country.”

Ex-Newcastle and Fulham star Aaron Hughes, also speaking as part of the campaign tackling online hate, feels Leicester defender Jonny Evans is in the same mould as Davis.

Evans is unlikely to have overcome injury that has kept him out of Leicester’s side for several weeks to play in Northern Ireland’s double header next month. On 93 caps, Evans is keen to follow Davis, Pat Jennings and Hughes as the nation’s next centurion and his old team-mate believes the one-time Manchester United player deserves to reach the landmark.

“I’d love to see Jonny get the 100 caps because I think a player of his stature and his ability and with what he has done in his career and the game deserves 100,” stated Hughes, who made 112 appearances at the highest level.

“Davo (Steven Davis) is obviously hugely important to Northern Ireland and Jonny is in the exact same category.

“He is one of Northern Ireland’s greatest ever players. We saw in the latter part of the World Cup campaign the influence he has on the team, especially in the big games. I think that’s where he is really important, in the big games and the big atmospheres.

“He is a calming influence, has composure on the ball, is willing to take the ball under pressure and he can find a pass to get us out.

“Jonny is someone that you hope can play as long as possible and help us in that period when we are bringing young players into the squad as they can learn from him and bounce things off him and he can lead them.”