Ian Baraclough has a plan for Northern Ireland’s next generation

Northern Ireland boss eager to give young guns vital experience

Luke Southwood has received his first call-up to the Northern Ireland squad. Credit: Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Big stage: Former Linfield ace Dale Taylor will link up with the senior squad

Ian Baraclough has his eyes on the future, which a sensible approach given how painful the recent past is.

With a new contract being finalised, the 50-year-old must be relieved to still be on this journey and hungry to prove the doubters wrong.

The emergence of young talent such as Ethan Galbraith, Ali McCann, Daniel Ballard, Ciaron Brown, Alfie McCalmont and Shayne Lavery represents potential and promise amid the gloom of a doomed World Cup qualifying campaign.

And the theme of youthful exuberance continued at yesterday’s squad announcement with 17-year-old Nottingham Forest striker Dale Taylor handed his first senior call-up.

The former Linfield favourite has been drafted in by Baraclough for next week’s final World Cup qualifying matches at home to Lithuania and Italy, when fans will be looking for signs this ship can be stabilised.

Manchester United youngster Galbraith also returns to the senior panel for the first time since the summer friendlies after impressing for Doncaster Rovers following his loan move to the League One side in August.

The October international window was a frustrating one for Baraclough as defeats to Switzerland and Bulgaria torpedoed Group C qualification hopes.

The second-half capitulation against Bulgaria left a bitter taste in the mouth but the Irish FA Board have opted to keep faith in the former Motherwell boss as they set their sights on a better qualifying campaign for Euro 2024.

Baraclough’s squad announcement was at Ulster University’s Jordanstown campus, where the Irish FA JD Academy in collaboration with Uefa is based.

And the manager views the promotion of Taylor as a powerful message to the young talent aspiring to make it in full-time football.

“Dale has not had a great deal of exposure to the Under-21s but hopefully he will inspire the younger players,” said Baraclough. “He’s in the squad for experience, he’s fit and it’s a good time to see how he integrates with the group in the same way as Conor Bradley has.

“We are giving him a chance to develop further and his attitude and application has given him this opportunity.

“Dale is a striker and we want as many strikers as possible. Shayne Lavery has shown that path, he’s taken his chance and has done well with Blackpool, but these games come too soon for him with his injury.

“Dale is someone we have known about for quite a while. He’s developed his game at Forest, he’s a more intelligent frontman and he’s excelled with the Under-21s in the summer against Scotland. It’s important we bring through players with his potential. There’s no pressure on him, let’s see how he deals with the challenge.”

Glenavon striker and head of the Academy, Andy Waterworth, says Taylor’s progress is an indication of how players can develop their game with the right pathway in place.

“It’s ironic that we have an Academy player promoted to the senior side at a time when we are promoting what we do here at Jordanstown,” said the former Linfield ace.

“I’m in the role three months so the work that has been done before me has been really positive. This is what we ultimately want. We want our JD Performance players to move along a pathway to the senior squad.

“The Academy has taken over from the old Club NI so when you look at Conor Bradley and Ethan Galbraith, the players are already there, which shows the pathway can work. We just want to polish the pathway further and things need changed and refreshed over time.

“We are not trying to say we have a magic wand but we have a framework and when something is working, as in the case of a Conor Bradley or Dale Taylor, we will look at it and ask how is it working? If things aren’t working, we will work on how to make it better.

“I was a player who struggled with the off-pitch side of the game. This Academy is about preparing the players for living away from home and it’s a more holistic approach for young men.

“We don’t have a fully full-time game here and the players need exposed to what is coming down the line so when they go to a club across the water they can cope with all the challenges better. Being a footballer is a job.”

The matches at Windsor Park, against Lithuania on November 12 and European champions Italy three days later, are Northern Ireland’s final two Group C qualifiers. Reading goalkeeper Luke Southwood is named in the panel for the first time but Hearts forward Liam Boyce has again asked not to be included.

Southwood, 23, is a former England Under-19 and Under-20 international and qualifies through his Northern Ireland-born grandmother.

If Baraclough made way for another manager, the lack of players playing at top clubs would still curtail progress.

But there’s no doubt more fans were questioning whether he should be handed a new deal after the Bulgaria horror show.

When asked if he felt he deserved a new deal, he replied: “That’s for other people to decide. For me, I don’t dwell on things like that.

“Have I earned it? Well, hopefully the work you are doing is recognised. And I think my relationship with Patrick Nelson (IFA chief executive), Stephen Martin (IFA chairman), Conrad Kirkwood (IFA president) has been very positive.

“And it isn’t only the work we’re doing with the senior team, we are working at all levels including grassroots football. We have the Academy here with Andy (Waterworth).

“There have been a lot of things happening over the last 18 months. And I know everyone looks at the senior team’s results, and rightly so. But there are a lot of good things happening and hopefully people see I have helped in some way.”

Baraclough admitted his side paid a heavy price in Bulgaria for letting their intensity drop.

“It was a shocking 20 minutes,” he added. “For 50 minutes, we were in total domination and should have been further ahead at half-time.

“For a 20-minute spell, we didn’t manage it very well, and when we went 2-1 down we couldn’t get back in. I don’t think anyone promised it would all be plain sailing at this moment in time, and that’s what we’ve got.

“We have brought young players into the squad and they’re going to make mistakes. The team will make mistakes and we have to make sure we learn from them.”

A new contract will hopefully bring a change in fortune for Baraclough who has Jonny Evans available when the road to Qatar has been blocked.

If the squad’s promising young talent can rise to the challenge, there could be a chance to heal this wounded animal.