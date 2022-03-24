Ian Baraclough: Having Jonny Evans back in Northern Ireland squad is a massive boost ahead of Luxembourg friendly

Jonny Evans is back in the Northern Ireland squad ahead of Friday night's match with Luxembourg

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough says he’s thrilled to have Jonny Evans back in the squad for tomorrow's friendly against Luxembourg.

The Leicester City defender was not named in the original 25-man group for the game but he has recovered well from a hamstring injury and is raring to go.

Evans played 25 minutes of his club's 2-1 Premier League win over Brentford on Sunday and the return of the 93-times capped centre-back is a huge boost for Baraclough.

The former Manchester United favourite is now expected to start the game as he rebuilds his match sharpness.

“It was a nice surprise,” said Baraclough. “Brendan (Rodgers) had asked Adam Sadler, the coach at Leicester who works with us, to see whether it was feasible, and we decided he was coming.

“It’s a nice boost as we need as many players here as we move forward into the Nations League and Euros.

“It’s a new cycle of games and Jonny is a massive part of the group. It’s one of those nice phone calls. When Sads rang I thought he was going to pull out the Covid!”

Evans, who has endured a torrid time with injuries, can see light at the end of the tunnel.

“I found out about the call-up on Friday afternoon and playing against Brentford opened up the opportunity to rejoin the squad,” he said.

“I wasn’t meant to train with Leicester until this week but I’ve been able to train here and will hopefully get some minutes on Friday.

“I will start the game and assess how I feel at half time. Both managers (Ian Baraclough and Brendan Rodgers) have discussed it and I will see how I am progressing.

“I had more of a definite timeline for my recovery with the hamstring injury. You can get your head around it better. When you are doing your rehab and getting closer to playing it gets more exciting and most players push to come back quicker but I’m pleased with how things are going.

“The training has been great and exactly what I needed.

“I won’t lie, I thought I would miss the games, but to play again is brilliant and I enjoy being part of it.”

Baraclough, whose side also face Hungary in another friendly at Windsor Park on Tuesday, wants his side to keep maturing following a World Cup qualifying campaign that featured a few uncomfortable moments.

“We want to pick up where we left off in November. We had good momentum despite not qualifying for the World Cup,” he said.

“We had seen some really good performances and with a young group you will have bumps in the road.

“The Italy game was a good camp and I’d like to recreate that. Five months is a long time to be away and you want to lay down a marker in terms of what we have done well and what we need to improve on. These games are a big part of that.

“I’ve been looking back on the games and I know we can get better. We have new faces and to have the likes of Jonny, Davo (Steven Davis) and Craig (Cathcart) guiding those young ones is important.”