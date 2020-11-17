Ian Baraclough: I won't put any player at risk but club managers have to understand they're with Northern Ireland during international windows

Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough says he’s committed to maintaining good relations with club managers and he would never put a player’s health or safety at risk.

Club managers including Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola have expressed concerns over player welfare, particularly with regard to injuries sustained during an intense programme of fixtures.

Then there’s the added dangers posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, with a number of international squads reporting positive cases.

For some observers, the concept of an international triple header during a global pandemic is a difficult one to grasp and Northern Ireland’s two Nations League battles against Austria on Sunday and Romania tonight, following the physically and mentally draining Euro 2020 play-off final with Slovakia, has placed significant demands on a country with a limited pool of players.

On a positive note, players like Daniel Ballard and Ali McCann, along with others on the periphery of the first team, have been given an opportunity to show what they can do.

Niall McGinn and Jordan Thompson have withdrawn from the squad ahead of tonight’s Windsor Park clash with Romania, while captain Steven Davis and Kyle Lafferty have pulled out for personal reasons.

Baraclough says he will always have player welfare in his thoughts, while highlighting the pride and honour players feel when they play for their country.

“I had the same concerns when I was a club manager,” said the former Sligo Rovers and Motherwell boss. “You always wanted your international players to come back with a clean bill of health.

“You certainly can’t deny them wanting to play for their country. Clubs know when they’re signing internationals or potential internationals that they will have to lose them.

“Communication has always been good. I don’t think I’ve fallen out with any manager. I always try and have clear lines of communication with them.

“We know that we won’t flog them for sure but when they’re with us they want to do their best for their country and if that means playing with fatigue at times then that is the nature of the beast.

“We’ve all got jobs to do. Yes, the clubs pay their wages and they obviously want them to do the best for their clubs, but they also know that they’ve got international players and they’re going to be away from time to time for a period of 10 or 11 days, and UEFA are asking them to play three games in that period.

“I don’t believe I’m going above and beyond any other manager at international level, and we certainly wouldn’t put people at risk of breaking down with a long-term injury. But when they’re with us they’re representing their country and I want to do my job. I’m going to be selfish in that respect and not apologise for it.”

Factor in a penalty shoot-out success in Bosnia, the heartbreaking play-off final, this demanding triple-header plus the fight against Covid-19, and Baraclough’s early Northern Ireland reign certainly hasn’t been dull.

“I have to say I’ve enjoyed it, I really have,” he added. “That might seem strange. Yes there are certain stresses you have to deal with and Michael (Smith) touched on it, the professionalism of the players to make sure we don’t have issues happening while we are in camp.

“Again, the whole group and the medical staff make sure certain protocols are in place. We’ve dealt with that each month as we’ve gone along and we’ve learnt from other people’s mishaps.

“It’s testament to the whole group, players, support staff. We’ve been tested four times in the 10 days we’ve been together and we have not picked up one case. Hat’s off to everybody who’s done that.

“It’s difficult because they enjoy coming over to Belfast. When we’re here, they can usually have family and friends over at the hotel, they can have a coffee, a walk in the grounds, maybe go into Belfast. They have been unusual times for everyone to deal with and that can play a part mentally as well. We’re going into day nine or 10 now of the camp and everyone is still focused on doing the right thing. That’s testament to the group we’ve got.”