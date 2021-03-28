Ian Baraclough insists Northern Ireland on the right path despite defeat to USA

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough believes his team is moving in the right direction despite the 2-1 friendly defeat against USA leaving him without a home win in his tenure ahead of Wednesday’s crunch Windsor Park World Cup qualifier against Bulgaria.

With an eye on the Bulgarian tie, Baraclough made 10 changes versus USA from the side that lost 2-0 in Italy last week in a Group C clash resting big hitters like Steven Davis, Jonny Evans, Craig Cathcart and Stuart Dallas.

Substitute Niall McGinn came on to score an 88th minute cracker but by then the visitors led through a first half Giovanni Reyna goal and Christian Pulisic penalty on the hour.

Since taking over from Michael O’Neill last year, Baraclough’s only victory came on penalties over Bosnia in the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final but he is content that progress is being made.

He said: “I hate losing games of football but I’ll take the flak for the players, not a problem. I know we are going in the right direction and integrating a really good group of players. It is something we have to be patient with but if we aren’t counting Bosnia I want to get that first victory.

“The disappointing thing against USA was that we lost 2-1 but I’ve seen performances from players that have told me they want to be in the starting line up on Wednesday. We only had Niall’s strike to show for it when we should have had more.”

On the big game with Bulgaria, Baraclough, who didn’t feel Daniel Ballard’s challenge on Pulisic warranted a spot-kick, added: “If we want to be in the top two in the group we have to win games like Bulgaria at home no disrespect to them.

“We don’t want to go into September having not recorded a victory in the first two games and having to chase it. It would mean we would then have to beat Switzerland twice. It would just relieve some of the pressure that would build going into September.”

Baraclough was purring about McGinn’s wonder goal, saying: “It was a super strike. That’s what Niall is capable of. He’s come in from standby knowing he was called in late. You know what you get from him and he is no problem. He wants to do well for his country and for the lads and he has come and scored a fantastic goal. He’s taking some shooting practice tomorrow!”

The Northern Ireland boss was also impressed with Linfield’s Shayne Lavery and the man that replaced him on the hour mark, debutant Dion Charles from Accrington Stanley.

“Dion is raw around the edges but we will help him along and try to polish him up and he will go back to his club a better player,” said Baraclough.

“He has mixed with the older guys and asked questions on the training pitch which is what I told him to do. He’s trying to soak up as much as possible. He’s someone who wants to learn, did well when he came on and he’s a good lad to have around as well.”