Ian Baraclough: Jay Donnelly was left out of Northern Ireland squad on merit, not due to a public backlash

International chief insists decision to exclude controversial Glentoran striker based solely on ability

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough has made it clear Jay Donnelly has been left out of his squad for this month’s friendlies against Luxembourg and Hungary on merit rather than because of a potential public backlash over a call up for the controversial Glentoran forward.

Last month after declaring he would consider selecting the Irish League’s top scorer Donnelly, Baraclough faced criticism with some Northern Ireland supporters voicing their concern at such a possibility and key sponsors contacting the Irish FA to express their concern.

In November 2018 Donnelly, who was playing for Cliftonville at the time, admitted the charge of distributing an indecent image of a child and in January 2019 was sentenced to four months in jail, which was later reduced to three months.

He was prosecuted after taking a photograph of a 16-year-old girl while they were having sex in 2016.

With the striker frequently finding the net this season in Glentoran’s title bid, Baraclough was asked last month if Donnelly was under consideration for the international squad.

The Northern Ireland boss said: “You are talking about an individual who I know obviously divides opinion but if he is having a good season and I feel it’s right I have no problems in calling people up. I’m judging people on how I see their footballing ability and can they go and equate that to the international scene.”

When the time came to make the decision, Donnelly’s name was not on the squad list for the trip to Luxembourg on March 25 and the home game against Hungary four days later.

Another omission was Windsor Park hero Kyle Lafferty, despite his excellent form for Kilmarnock.

Baraclough has opted to go with Josh Magennis, Gavin Whyte, Dion Charles and Shayne Lavery in attack.

Quizzed on the absence of Lafferty and Donnelly and if a possible backlash to the latter’s inclusion prevented him from earning a first international call, Baraclough said: “No. I don’t feel they are ahead of the strikers we have selected at the moment. I think that the strikers we have gone with are ahead of those that you mentioned.”

On last month’s comments about Donnelly being considered, Baraclough stressed: “I said the door isn’t closed on anybody. Everyone is in contention. If they pledge their allegiance to Northern Ireland then I can’t ignore anybody.”

Conor Washington certainly wouldn’t have been ignored for this month’s fixtures had he been fit while talented teenager Dale Taylor is sure to return to the squad in the future after being left out this time.

Whether Liam Boyce will be back is open to debate. Like club mate Michael Smith, the Hearts forward still does not wish to be included in Baraclough’s plans.

“It’s his choice. When I last spoke to him I said ‘I won’t close the door on you’. He has made a choice that he wants to spend a bit of time with the family or concentrate on club issues. Him and Michael Smith are both at the same club funnily enough and they have made the decision that they don’t want to be included in a squad at the moment and I respect that,” said Baraclough.

“I want as many players to choose from as possible. Boycie could be hitting 20 goals this season and to not have someone like that to select for Northern Ireland is going to disappoint everybody.

“We have had good conversations and it is something he feels he needs to do. I concentrate on those that are available. I think we have a strong squad of players and some really good up and coming talent. The striking department we have chosen are in good form and hopefully they can come in and show that.”

Away from the attackers, defender Daniel Ballard returns but there is no place for the injured Jonny Evans, Jamal Lewis, winger Jordan Jones and midfielders Ethan Galbraith and Alfie McCalmont in the 25-man squad.

With a new cycle of international football about to begin, Baraclough can be pleased that there have been no retirements with captain Steven Davis, Craig Cathcart, Niall McGinn providing plenty of experience for younger players to lean on this month.

“It’s not sticking with me, it’s playing for your country,” said the former Motherwell boss.

“There’s no bigger accolade.”