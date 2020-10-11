Ian Baraclough: Northern Ireland must learn to cope with quick turnarounds if we aim to make a go of Euro 2020 campaign

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough has challenged his side to cope better with quickfire fixtures in a bid to boost their Euro 2020 chances.

If things go to plan against Slovakia at Windsor Park on November 12, Baraclough’s boys will be off to the rescheduled finals tournament next summer.

Their three Group E fixtures (against Poland and Sweden at the Aviva Stadium and Spain in Bilbao) would be separated by only nine days, with a potential knockout tie just five days later.

Unsurprisingly, then, the current tightly-packed triple-header of international fixtures wasn’t a headache the boss was keen to use as explanation for their disappointing first half display in the 1-0 defeat to Austria.

“We want to go to finals tournaments when you can be playing games every four games,” he said, with his side back on the pitch just three days after their exhausting Euro 2020 play-off semi-final win in Bosnia.

“It’s a learning curve for us, those that haven’t been to the Euros. We want to be on that stage and we have to cope with it.

“The other night was what it was. 120 minutes and not just the physical side, the emotional as well but we don’t want to use that as an excuse.

“We have a find a way because we have more triple-headers coming up next month, in March and again next September. It’s becoming the norm.”

The Northern Ireland fans were back in Windsor Park - well some of them anyway.

Northern Ireland fans in the stands before the UEFA Nations League Group 1, League B match at Windsor Park, Belfast. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday October 11, 2020. 600 fans will be in attendance for the match following UEFA's decision to allow fans to return up to 30 percent of the stadium's capacity in UEFA competitions. See PA story SOCCER N Ireland. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, No commercial use without prior permission.

In truth, the boss knew his side were lucky only to be 1-0 down after a dreadful first half display against a rampant Austrian side who are already sure of their spot at the next summer’s Euro 2020 finals.

“We can’t come in at 45 minutes and talk about how we need to be more aggressive and on the front foot. That has to be there from the start,” he continued.

“We were far too passive, first half. Every skirmish, 50:50, they came out on top in that first half. In the second half, we put a lot more pressure on them, engaged higher up, forced them into mistakes and created a few chances from that. We can’t start games like that and expect to win whether it’s home or away. We have to be more competitive.”

Baraclough’s side were cheered on by 600 Northern Ireland fans at Windsor Park, who tried their best to create the usual raucous atmosphere in the 18,500 capacity stadium.

“It’s a start and hopefully those who came enjoyed the experience of being back here,” said the boss. “You can’t fault how they tried to keep us going and make their voices work. It does make a difference. It’s a start and hopefully we can get more next month. It takes everyone, a big concerted effort, to behave themselves to be able to go and do that.”

There were five changes to the starting line-up from Thursday’s penalty win in Sarajevo, with Rangers winger Jordan Jones one of those restored to the side.

“We were just too far off it,” he reflected. “I don’t think we pressed them enough. We were second to second balls. The message was to press with more intent and get them on the back foot. We did a lot more of that in the second half but not enough to get an equaliser. Liam Boyce was unlucky not to hit the target right at the end.

“We’ve got to pick ourselves up for another big game in Norway on Wednesday.”

Ah yes, the trip to renew acquaintances with one Erling Haaland, fresh from a hat-trick in his side’s 4-0 crushing of Romania tonight.

Can’t wait.