Ian Baraclough: Northern Ireland must make changes as game-shy stars prepare for Norway with Jonny Evans back in squad

Ian Baraclough is confident his side will be fully recharged and raring to go tonight against a wounded animal in Norway after an emotionally and physically draining test in Romania.

In his first game since taking charge after Michael O'Neill's departure, Baraclough watched his Northern Ireland players show fighting spirit and resilience to dig out a 1-1 draw following Josh Magennis' first-half dismissal.

Gavin Whyte's late equaliser and goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell's heroics salvaged a point.

Suspension will rule Magennis out of this evening's Nations League game at Windsor Park which, due to Covid-19 restrictions, will be virtually empty.

Baraclough said yesterday that Leicester City defender Jonny Evans, who didn't travel to Romania for personal reasons, was available for selection again but it would be a surprise if he plays.

Jordan Jones and Matty Kennedy will return to their clubs with knocks and Evans' absence remains a blow.

The players will be eager to shine ahead of the Euro play-off semi-final against Bosnia-Herzegovina on October 8 but Norway are still smarting from their 2-1 defeat at home to Austria.

Erling Haaland scored his first senior goal for his country but it was not enough to save his side from a disappointing defeat.

Borussia Dortmund's 20-year-old goal machine will now look to punish Northern Ireland in Belfast and get his side's Nations League assault back on track.

Former Sligo Rovers and Motherwell chief Baraclough accepts the games are physically demanding for players who aren't playing regularly but he won't be looking for excuses.

"Ideally you would want players to have more games under their belt but I felt they dealt with the challenge really well," he said.

"We have given the players rest and will get them up to speed. Norway have similar problems, a lot of their players haven't been playing and we will have to freshen things up, let's hope we make the right moves.

"Jonny needs to get Daniel Ballard out of the team now but he is back with the group and pleased to be back. He wanted to be in Romania but was training with the lads and has a spring in his step.

"We will put the final touches on the squad and hopefully Jonny is involved.

"Haaland is in a rich vein of form and scored his first goal for his country the other night.

"He's looking to bring his club form into the international arena but we don't have special plans for him.

"He may not even start and we have to look at all their threats.

"They have good forward options and the full-backs like to play up the pitch like Romania.

"They will be hurting after being beaten by Austria and it will be a tough game. We have to be ready for what they throw at us. They have plenty of energy, pose a threat and we will need to be on our game."

Concerns over a lack of match sharpness seem to be a running theme with Northern Ireland sides but legend Gerry Armstrong prefers a positive outlook.

"I know the players haven't been playing regularly for the clubs but what matters is they have the right mentality," he said.

"Sometimes rest can help players. You have to think positively and make it work."

The Green and White Army's roar may be famous but the players will have to accomplish their mission without the fans driving them on tonight.

The popular opinion is that no fans is good news for the away side but Baraclough's boys will be aiming to torpedo that theory this evening.

Craig Cathcart and Corry Evans say they will miss the supporters cheering them on but the players understand the health risks involved.

Uefa insisted that fans shouldn't attend this month's Nations League game and, as countries struggle to contain the virus, the players recognise the importance of moving around in security bubbles. And as matches have gone ahead behind closed doors, there's been a greater understanding that supporters really are the lifeblood of the game.

"At Windsor, we love to have our fans behind us, so that might be better for Norway," said Cathcart. "The last time we were in Romania, I remember flares being thrown onto the pitch but there was no intimidating atmosphere this time. We've been told the bubble works out better for everybody if we are in the hotel together. I can think of a lot worse people to be stuck in a hotel with."

Blackburn ace Evans is disappointed for the fans but their absence does not dilute the significance of these games.

"It's not enjoyable for anyone, I really think we would all prefer the fans but it's just not to be," he said.

"In my personal experience, the only other game behind closed doors was Serbia away when Nigel Worthington was manager. We had a taste of it then and we've just got to get on with it and try and get three points.

"It's just strange, it's almost like being in a reserve game. There are very little fans at reserve games and you can hear all the coaches and the managers trying to explain to you what they want. When tensions are high in games with crowds, in hostile environments, it can be very hard to hear instructions from the managers.

"With the restart after lockdown, players are obviously used to it a bit more, having had a taste of playing without fans."