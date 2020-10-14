Ian Baraclough: Northern Ireland tweaks against Norway have given me food for thought ahead of play-off

There are now 29 days until Northern Ireland next take to the pitch for their crucial Euro 2020 play-off final against Slovakia at Windsor Park.

No doubt every single one of them will send the minds of fans, players and staff forward, for at least a few moments, to the night another tournament dream could become reality.

But for manager Ian Baraclough in particular, it may be hard to think about anything else.

The boss admitted as much after Wednesday’s 1-0 UEFA Nations League defeat in Norway.

The result, in truth, was almost immaterial as Baraclough made ten changes to his starting XI, handing only a third cap to 21-year-old centre-back Daniel Ballard and a third competitive start to midfielder Jordan Thompson.

It was a night to rotate and assess.

There was a return to the 5-3-2 formation that the boss had also utilised against the Norwegians at home, Josh Magennis paired with Conor Washington up front.

And in the respect of learning more about his panel and mulling over his options ahead of the real crunch game, it was job done.

“I was really pleased,” admitted Baraclough.

“There are a lot of positives to take. Now we go into November knowing we can play two or three different ways. The players that have come in and had their first games in a while have acquitted themselves very well and there are a lot of things to think about between now and November.

“We threw one or two kids in as well and losing your goalkeeper 20 minutes before kick-off doesn’t help but the lads started really well, really positively. We created three or four chances; our counter-attacking was incisive and on another night we probably should have been a couple up.”

Baraclough also gave Trevor Carson a sixth cap but only after regular number one Bailey Peacock-Farrell pulled up in the warm-up with a hip injury.

“We said we weren’t going to take any risks with anybody,” explained the boss. “There’s a bigger picture that is more important looking to November. He felt something in his hip so we took no chances. Trevor, professional as he is, was ready and he acquitted himself very, very well.”

There was absolutely nothing the goalkeeper could have done about the 67th minute winner as a corner flew off Stuart Dallas’ arm and into the top corner.

However, Carson did explain why it was extra-frustrating to concede in such a manner.

“We usually have a man on the back post but they pull you all over the place and we had to sacrifice that,” he said. “It’s sod’s law that this was did go in at the back post but we put in a great effort.

“If you take the week as a whole and what we’ve been through, Bosnia was the big one and we came through that. We’re looking forward to next month. It’s a massive opportunity to get to another Euros.

“Tonight shows it’s a squad game. Especially with the Covid situation, you just don’t know what’s round the corner. We’ve shown tonight that lads came in and didn’t let themselves down. We’ve shown we haven’t just got a great XI, we have a competitive squad and that’s important because we may need one or two of us.”

All eyes are now on November 12 at Windsor Park, the day Northern Ireland will dare to dream once again.