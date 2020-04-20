Ian Baraclough odds on to become next Northern Ireland manager: The contenders and the odds to take over after Michael O'Neill's reign ends

Who gets your vote to become the next permanent Northern Ireland manager?

Northern Ireland Under 21 boss Ian Baraclough is a former manager of Sligo Rovers and Motherwell, who he led to promotion/relegation play-off success over Rangers.

Northern Ireland are on the look-out for a new manager as Michael O'Neill brought the curtain down on his long and successful reign after the delay to the Euro 2020 play-offs.

O'Neill was due to complete the European Championship qualifying campaign until the games were postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus crisis.

His departure leaves the Irish FA with the unenviable task of replacing the man who guided Northern Ireland to their first major championship since 1986.

So just who could it be?

Assuming the likes of Arsene Wenger (150/1) and Jose Mourinho (250/1) aren't going to be in the running, here's a look at some of the more realistic contenders to replace O'Neill (odds via Paddy Power):

1. Ian Baraclough (Northern Ireland Under 21) - 4/6

When O'Neill first penned his deal with the Potters, Baraclough was relatively unfancied at 12/1 but recent speculation has shot the Northern Ireland Under 21 boss to odds-on favourite.

An Irish FA insider told the Sunday Life back in January that 'all roads seem to lead to Baraclough' in terms of the search for the next manager, with the 49-year-old having stepped up his involvement in the senior set-up since O'Neill took charge at Stoke.

The enthusiasm would certainly be matched from the other party.

“If I was asked, I would be honoured," Baraclough told the Athletic earlier this month.

"I have always wanted to test myself at the very highest level. If that level is with the seniors, I wouldn’t shy away from that, but there are some very highly qualified people, good people who have played international football for Northern Ireland, who have been spoken about.”

The Englishman's reputation is on the up after enjoying an impressive first campaign in charge of the underage side, including a headline-grabbing win in Spain.

That victory in Albacete ended the hosts' run of 14 wins from 15 games and kept alive Northern Ireland's hopes of qualifying for the 2019 UEFA Euro U21 Championships. It was a hope that would not run out until the final night of the campaign as they finished second in their group, narrowly missing a play-off place.

He is already well known to many of the current senior squad as plenty of the players in and around the panel have worked under Baraclough, with Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Jamal Lewis, Jordan Thompson, Ciaron Brown, Gavin Whyte, Liam Donnelly, Mark Sykes, Bobby Burns and Shayne Lavery all having been part of his Under 21s.

Before taking charge of the Under 21s, Baraclough had enjoyed success in the club game, after his first managerial job ending in the sack at Scunthorpe.

He moved to Ireland in Feburary 2012 to take charge of Sligo Rovers and led the club to their first League of Ireland title in 35 years in his very first year in charge. That was soon followed by an FAI Cup win a year later and then the Setanta Cup was brought to the west coast thanks to a 1-0 final win over Dundalk.

He then moved to Scotland to take charge of Motherwell and helped the club to Premiership survival, defeating Rangers in the two-legged promotion/relegation play-off.

2. Austin MacPhee (Hearts and NI assistant) - 13/8

Austin MacPhee

While the 40-year-old's name has been absent from the lists of the front-runners for the job, the bookies have slashed his odds from an initial 16/1 to make him second favourite to land the role.

The current Hearts assistant has been O'Neill's NI number two since March 2014 and formed a key part of the coaching team that qualified for Euro 2016 before reaching the play-offs for both the 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020.

He lacks managerial experience, having been an assistant since beginning his coaching career in charge of amateur team Cupar Hearts, way back in 07/08, bar a five-week spell as Hearts caretaker boss after the sacking of Craig Levein last autumn.

3. Stephen Robinson (Motherwell) - 7/2

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson

The current Motherwell manager was the early front-runner and is still at the very forefront of the discussion surrounding O'Neill's successor.

He threw his hat into the ring over the weekend, when speaking of the opportunity to manage his country.

"The Irish FA have a really tough task to replace Michael and what he’s done, I think it would become a very difficult job but one that would be a privilege for anybody to take," he said.

"The ultimate goal is to manage your country at some stage, whether that stage is now, whether people see fit, whether I think it’s the right thing to do at this stage, that remains to be seen."

The 44-year-old, who earned seven caps for Northern Ireland during his own playing career, has been in charge at The Well since March 2017. In his first full season in charge, he guided the club to both the League Cup and Scottish Cup finals. His side are currently in third place in the league table, behind only Celtic and Rangers, and on course for a European place for the first time since 2014. Let's not open the debate on how Scottish football will handle the complications of the coronavirus pandemic.....

Also working in his favour is the fact Robinson is a familiar face to some of the current Northern Ireland squad, having taken charge of the Under 21s before becoming part of Michael O'Neill's coaching staff during the successful qualification campaign for Euro 2016.

4. Tommy Wright (St Johnstone) - 5/1

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright

The former Northern Ireland goalkeeper has been a huge success in a six year spell as St Johnstone manager.

Wright successfully cut his managerial teeth in the Irish League by steering Limavady to unlikely top tier survival, leading Ballymena to the County Antrim Shield final and winning the League Cup with Lisburn Distillery.

The impressive start earned Wright a move to become goalkeeping coach in Perth, and he was handed the reins after Steve Lomas' 2013 departure. His first five seasons in charge ended in top six finishes but the highlight came in 2014, when Wright helped the club to Scottish Cup glory with a 2-0 final win over Dundee United.

This season endured a shaky start, with just four points from the opening nine league games, but Wright underlined his managerial abilities by sparking an upturn in form as his side accelerated away from the relegation battle, now in seventh place and nine points off the play-off place.

There's little doubt the Ballyclare man has respected pedigree and will not be far from discussions over O'Neill's replacement.

5. Oran Kearney (Coleraine) - 9/1

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney

When the odds were first released back in November, as O'Neill signed his deal with the Potters, the Coleraine chief was a surprise second favourite.

He's still in single figures when it comes to the bookies' odds.

Before the Irish League season was suspended, Kearney was chasing a domestic treble.

Having already led his side to League Cup glory, the boss had his side perched second in the Danske Bank Premiership, four points behind Linfield with seven games to go, and eagerly anticipating an Irish Cup semi-final against rivals Ballymena United.

Kearney, until 2018, had spent an entire playing and management career in the Irish League but showed his skills can transfer to the professional game when he enjoyed a ninth month spell as St Mirren boss and earned admirers across Scotland by helping the club secure an unlikely top tier survival.

He has continued to succeed since arriving back in the Irish League and the bookies reckon that display of his managerial noose has him in the frame.

6. David Healy (Linfield) - 10/1

Linfield manager David Healy

If he was guaranteed to be half as good a manager for Northern Ireland as he was a striker, it would be a one horse race.

The nation's record goal-scorer has made an impressive start to his career in the dugout, having already landed six trophies in his first four years as Linfield boss.

There was a bit of a topsy-turvy start, with a 2017 treble - featuring the league title, the Irish Cup and the County Antrim Shield - followed by the 17/18 season that yielded only the Charity Shield.

It was last season that Healy seemed to take another significant step forward by securing the league title and the League Cup in convincing fashion. This time it was followed by a stunning European campaign, wins over HB Torshavn and FK Sutjeska setting up what would be a narrow play-off defeat to Qarabag.

Healy, of course, was the GAWA's darling his 13 year playing career as he netted 36 goals in 95 caps.

Whether or not he is ready to manage at international level will be considered by the Irish FA.

7. Grant McCann (Hull City) - 22/1

Grant McCann

Former Northern Ireland midfielder McCann is impressing in his fledgling management career, having earned a move to Hull by guiding Doncaster to the League One play-offs last season.

His new side are battling against relegation from the Championship, just one place and two points after the drop zone, and McCann seems to have ruled himself out of the running for the Northern Ireland post this time round.

“It’s a big, big job for someone but at the minute, I’m enjoying being in club management,” he told the Sunday Life.

“Right now I’m missing the everyday involvement with players, that’s what you want to do as a manager; get into training, work with the players and hopefully help them.

“I would love it at some point in the future, of course, but at the minute I’m enjoying life as it is. You never say never, maybe one day it will happen and if it does, I would love it.”

8. Jim Magilton (Irish FA Elite Performance Director) - 33/1

Jim Magilton

The former Ipswich and Queens Park Rangers boss is one of the names mentioned most with regard to the job.

He has made his desire to take on the role clear, telling the Belfast Telegraph back in February that he would be 'very interested'.

"To coach and manage at the highest level is still a big ambition of mine," he said.

"I missed out last time, but my CV has expanded and my experience increased since then. I have good experience from a playing and managing point of view and I would be greatly honoured to be Northern Ireland manager."

Magilton will be hoping the Irish FA give him more of a chance than the bookies.

His long odds are perhaps because he has been out of management since he led Northern Ireland Under 21s from 2015 to 2017.

However, he has been working, more under the radar, in his current role with the IFA since 2013 and was recently heavily involved in setting up Northern Ireland's first full-time residential Academy for young players.

His knowledge of the Irish FA set-up will no doubt work in his favour.

9. Aaron Hughes (Unattached) - 33/1

Aaron Hughes

The former Northern Ireland defender, who won 112 international caps before retiring last summer, is certainly interested in remaining in football.

He studied for his UEFA B coaching badge last summer and then started the two-year Uefa Executive Master for International Players (Uefa MIP) in October. It comprises seven week-long sessions, each of which deals with a different aspect of football administration and management.

However, it seems his interest is more in working alongside a manager, perhaps as a technical director, rather than placing himself in any particular hot-seat.

"Away from coaching it is another aspect that is becoming important in clubs," he said. "This course is helping that. I'm still open to other things but it is making me focus.

"Everyone on the course has vast experience in football - it's an incredible group of people."

10. Martin O'Neill (Unattached) - 40/1

Martin O'Neill

While once upon a time the former Northern Ireland captain would have been considered a huge coup for the Irish FA, his stock has fallen from where it once was.

O'Neill guided Leicester to two League Cup titles and Celtic to seven domestic trophies during a highly successful spell in Scotland. After being sacked by Sunderland in 2013, he took charge of the Republic of Ireland and reached the knockout stages of Euro 2016.

However, the latter years of his Dublin reign were dogged by criticisms over the team's style of play and he left the job in November 2018 after a heavy World Cup play-off loss to Denmark and a bottom place finish in the Nations League group. He and assistant Roy Keane took charge at Nottingham Forest in January but was sacked after finishing ninth in the Championship.

The Outsiders

The chances of the job going to anyone outside those 10 is slim to none, and definitely edging more towards the 'none' side of that small spectrum.

Nevertheless, Mark Hughes is available at 66/1 as the 56 year-old remains out of managerial work since leaving Southampton in 2018. He has plenty of experience, having managed Manchester City and Stoke as well as taken charge in the international game, managing his native Wales from 1999 to 2004.

David Moyes is also available at 66/1, although he's currently tied up as West Ham manager, as are Sam Allardyce and Nathan Jones. Brendan Rodgers is 80/1 to leave Leicester City in favour of Northern Ireland while Roy Keane is at the same mark to get back into management with the Irish FA.

Stick to the front-runners, I'd say.