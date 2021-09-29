Ian Baraclough opens up on Northern Ireland contract hopes as boss aims to take new team to major tournament

Sign on: Ian Baraclough is enjoying the Northern Ireland manager’s job and wants to carry on in the role

Ian Baraclough has dropped a strong hint that he is ready to extend his contract as Northern Ireland manager.

The 50-year-old was handed an 18-month contract when he succeeded Michael O’Neill in June last year and following the heartbreak of losing the Euro 2020 play-off final to Slovakia, Irish FA chiefs have been impressed at how the former under-21 boss has steadied the ship.

Baraclough and his men were under pressure going into this month’s triple header, with their World Cup qualification hopes looking bleak, but they have rediscovered a competitive edge and the former Motherwell and Sligo Rovers chief has also been able to successfully integrate younger players into the panel, adding strength in depth to the squad.

Earlier this month, Northern Ireland won 4-1 in Group C in Lithuania and enjoyed a 1-0 friendly victory in Estonia before holding Switzerland to a scoreless draw at Windsor Park in a tough qualifier.

Encouraging performances and results were achieved without key players such as Jonny Evans, Corry Evans, Stuart Dallas, Josh Magennis, Liam Boyce and Paddy McNair while exciting young talents such as Shayne Lavery, Ali McCann, Daniel Ballard and Conor Bradley have brought fresh energy and enthusiasm to the group.

Jonny Evans, Corry Evans, Dallas and Magennis return to the squad for October’s World Cup qualifiers in Switzerland and Bulgaria.

The Euro 2024 finals in Germany are a more realistic qualification target for Northern Ireland, but they haven’t given up hope of reaching next winter’s World Cup Finals in Qatar.

Baraclough certainly feels the squad is getting stronger and he would appreciate more time to mould the team into a force capable of returning to a major finals.

“I am enjoying it,” he said. “I’ve loved working with the players and staff. I come away from the camps shattered because everyone is giving everything and that’s the nature of it.

“It’s something I have built through the under-21s. That understanding of international football is getting better all the time and for me, I want to carry on.

“I feel we are at the start of a cycle of the next crop of Northern Irish players who can take us to a major tournament.

“I’ve got a big belief in that and in all the staff and players. We are heading in that direction and I want to carry on.

“It’s quite simple. Yes, I did sign an initial 18-month contract and I hope we can carry on the path we are on.

“We are making plans for the future with the Irish FA and we are heading in the right direction. Those things will hopefully take care of themselves.”

Northern Ireland face Switzerland in the Stade de Geneve on October 9 before travelling to Bulgaria three days later.

Once again, a notable absentee is Hearts striker Liam Boyce who has made himself unavailable for selection. Baraclough said he would keep talking to the former Cliftonville hero and he insisted the door was not closed to him.

“I’ve kept dialogue with Liam to make sure he knows the door is always open, but he has asked not to be involved in squads for the time being,” said Baraclough. “He’s had a good start to the season with Hearts and they are flying in the Scottish Premiership.

“He’s playing a big part in that, but for him it’s about getting that balance right for club football, family time at home and going away for 10 days is a big ask on top of the workload they already have at the moment.

“I fully respect his decision; I’d like to have Liam Boyce as a choice to come into the squad, but at the moment he’s asked not to be involved in that. We’ll continue to monitor that and he knows the door is always open for him.”

Jonny Evans, who has been dealing with a foot injury for several months, was an unused substitute in Leicester City’s 2-2 draw with Burnley at the weekend, but has played 165 minutes across three matches since missing the last set of internationals.

Kyle Lafferty must settle for a place on the reserve list after a recent injury setback, with Baraclough preferring to stick with Dion Charles despite the Accrington Stanley striker not having featured for his club since September 11.

The draw with Switzerland at Windsor Park kept Northern Ireland three points behind Murat Yakin’s side in the battle for second place in Group C and the play-off place it would bring and victory in Geneva would be a major boost.

Northern Ireland squad for World Cup qualifiers away to Switzerland and Bulgaria

Goalkeepers: Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Sheffield Wednesday, on loan from Burnley), Trevor Carson (Dundee United), Conor Hazard (Celtic).

Defenders: Jonny Evans (Leicester City), Craig Cathcart (Watford), Stuart Dallas (Leeds United), Shane Ferguson (Rotherham United), Jamal Lewis (Newcastle United), Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian), Daniel Ballard (Millwall, on loan from Arsenal), Tom Flanagan (Sunderland), Ciaron Brown (Cardiff City).

Midfielders: Steven Davis (Rangers), Niall McGinn (Aberdeen), Corry Evans (Sunderland), Patrick McNair (Middlesbrough), George Saville (Millwall), Gavin Whyte (Oxford United, on loan from Cardiff City), Jordan Thompson (Stoke City), Jordan Jones (Wigan Athletic), Alistair McCann (Preston North End), Conor Bradley (Liverpool).

Forwards: Josh Magennis (Hull City), Conor Washington (Charlton Athletic), Shayne Lavery (Blackpool), Dion Charles (Accrington Stanley).