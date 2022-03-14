Ian Baraclough reveals he has not had retirement talk with Steven Davis after naming captain in latest Northern Ireland squad

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough has warned those trying to retire captain Steven Davis that they are barking up the wrong tree after including him in his squad for this month’s friendlies.

Baraclough takes his side to Luxembourg on March 25 and then brings them back to Belfast to face Hungary on March 29 and they will once again be led by talismanic midfielder Davis.

There was doubt whether the 37-year-old would continue his international career after November’s World Cup qualifiers against Lithuania and Italy, with the Rangers man himself admitting he wasn’t sure if he would return.

But the most-capped British footballer of all-time will extend his international career by another two games at least and Baraclough insists there’s no putting him down despite his lack of game time at Ibrox.

"He was one of our best players against Italy and that just shows you, if he has any thoughts of finishing or quitting or if anybody wants to try and finish him then they’re going down the wrong road with that,” said the manager.

"My conversations with Steven have been no different – he’s looking forward to the two games, looking forward to June.

"I think the fact that he’s out of the picture at Rangers at the moment having had a couple of little niggles, and the team has done well so it’s difficult to get back into the side, it’s probably something new for Steven over his years.

"He’s had a couple setbacks, a small calf issue and then a thigh issue. I’ve been told nothing different than he will be fit for us coming next week, so he’s looking forward to being part of the group.”

Baraclough named his squad for the pair of friendlies on Monday morning and it included two new faces in the form of ex-Linfield and Ballymena defender Trai Hume and midfielder Patrick Lane, both of whom make their first step-ups to the senior squad after successful Under-21 careers.

Strikers Shayne Lavery and Dion Charles and defender Daniel Ballard all back in the fold, while there is also a recall for Aberdeen midfielder Matthew Kennedy after his recovery from a long-term back injury, with Motherwell midfielder Luke Donnelly also handed a recall as the likes of Jordan Jones, Dale Taylor, Jamal Lewis and Conor Washington all miss out.

Read more Trai Hume receives first Northern Ireland call-up as captain Steven Davis included in squad for March friendlies

Only turning 20 this week, Hume made the switch to Sunderland in January and has already established himself as a key first-team player, while Lane is excelling for Fleetwood Town in League One despite only making the step-up from non-league football in the summer.

Baraclough is eager to see what both can offer when they link up with the squad next week, although he has admitted it might be a little early for them to see any game-time.

"Trai is someone that has gone across the water to Sunderland, a big move for him having come from Linfield and had a good season, and he’s developing nicely. He’s suspended for the Under-21s, so it’s a good time to bring him in and get some experience with the senior group,” explained the manager.

"I saw his debut for Sunderland, he was excellent in that game and was man of the match, and for a kid going across and making his debut, I thought he showed a great deal of maturity.

"We’re blessed with right-sided players. Conor Bradley will know he won’t come in and have it all his own way, he’ll have grown up with Trai as well, so they’ll have a connection that will hopefully go on for years in the full set-up.

Former Linfield ace Trai Hume is now at Sunderland

"With guys like Stuart Dallas and Paddy McNair able to play on the right as well, they’ve got some good pros to look up to and work with. Looking forward to him coming in.

"Paddy Lane is probably a little bit ahead of his time at the moment, but when we brought him in as an eligibility player he was in non-league and since then he’s been signed by Fleetwood Town and had an excellent debut season for them, scoring five or six goals.

"He can play left or right-sided but at the moment he’s play centrally in League One, and that’s no mean feat for a kid his age and experience. He’s coming into the squad at the right time for us.”

Although there is nothing riding on these games for Northern Ireland, the manager insists he is not treating this as a chance to ease them into action in 2022 and instead wants his side to hit the ground running in preparation for their Nations League campaign later in the year.

After rounding off their World Cup qualifying campaign last year with a win over Lithuania and a hard-fought draw with European champions Italy, both at Windsor Park, Baraclough wants them to carry that momentum forward into these back-to-back fixtures.

"First and foremost I want to win two games. I’m not treating this as a development window for us, it’s one where we have to set the tone again and set the bar for the coming two years,” he argued.

"You don’t have guys travelling over from their clubs to play and not worrying about the result. I want to get good results, keep that momentum and feel-good factor that we had towards the end of last year going into June.

“Luxembourg and Hungary are in a similar position to us where they want to go into a Nations League campaign and be successful. Hungary are in the top echelon of that particular competition, so that’ll be a tough fixture for us. Luxembourg will be a test for us for what we’re going to come up against in the same pot, so to speak.”

The international manager also praised the Irish League after being in attendance at Sunday’s BetMcLean League Cup final, believing the dramatic conclusion to the Sunday showpiece was a fantastic advert for the local game in front of the Sky cameras.

"It’s great to see players that I’ve worked with for the Under-21s playing regularly for their clubs, doing very well and having a big impact on club seasons,” added Baraclough.

"Patrick Kelly played for Coleraine yesterday and did superbly as a 17-year-old in a cup final, he wasn’t overawed by it and he’ll be better for the experience even though he was on the losing side. Chris Gallagher, who I had in the 21s, winning trophies for Cliftonville who are having a great season; Paul O’Neill coming off the bench, part of our Under-21s.

"It’s great to see these young lads having great seasons for their clubs and developing their own CVs because they want to progress and get better, play for the international team, but first they have to play well for their clubs.

"Yesterday’s spectacle has shown what’s really good about the Northern Irish league. You can talk about the first half but it was always going to be a cagey affair. Second half and extra-time the game opened up and it was superb for everyone watching on TV and the 11,000 crowd that were in here to see that game.”