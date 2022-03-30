Ian Baraclough still waiting for some home comforts after Northern Ireland's disappointing defeat by Hungary

Northern Ireland 0 Hungary 1

Windsor Park under the lights on international night is a special place. The fans bring the noise, an atmosphere to savour and unrelenting support. Under Ian Baraclough though the team are finding it difficult to deliver the victories that passionate home backing deserves.

This 1-0 defeat to Hungary means Northern Ireland have won just once - against Lithuania - in 10 games in Belfast with Baraclough at the helm.

There have been encouraging World Cup draws with Switzerland and Italy in that time, but if the Windsor Park winning record doesn’t improve in the Nations League and Euro 2024 qualifiers, the Green and White Army can forget about going to another major tournament any time soon.

Michael O’Neill made Windsor Park a fortress when Northern Ireland reached Euro 2016 and picked up valuable results on the road. That’s the template to follow.

Losing to nations like Hungary just won’t cut it. The good news is last night’s match was a friendly.

No points were at stake. The bad news after some morale boosting results, momentum has been lost heading into the four Nations League fixtures in June.

Hungary's Roland Sallai slots the ball home

It’s worth pointing out that fortune didn’t favour the home team, with captain Steven Davis hitting the post, substitute Dion Charles denied what should have been a penalty before, in a frantic finale, the Bolton striker, debutant Trai Hume and George Saville were all kept out by the brilliance of goalkeeper Denes Dibusz.

The Hungary number one was starving for a clean sheet at Windsor Park and roared to the heavens in exaltation when the final whistle blew.

At the other end, Bailey Peacock-Farrell had little to do but was beaten in the 55th minute by Roland Sallai after a shocking mistake from Niall McGinn. That’s the thing in international football, errors tend to be punished.

Northern Ireland have made far too many at Windsor Park with Baraclough as manager.

Niall McGinn reflects on his mistake which led to Hungary's winning goal

Pre-match he said he would make changes from the 3-1 victory in Luxembourg and he was true to his word with just two players staying in the starting line-up from Friday night – Craig Cathcart and Josh Magennis.

Peacock-Farrell returned, with Cathcart leading a back three containing Daniel Ballard and Ciaran Brown. Davis won his 134th cap alongside Ali McCann in central midfield with the experienced Paddy McNair and rookie Paddy Lane operating in wing back type roles.

Up front, Gavin Whyte, who came off the bench in Luxembourg to score, and McGinn were either side of Magennis.

What a night for Fleetwood Town’s 21-year-old Lane, who has come through the ranks with Northern Ireland. Here he was making his senior debut in front of a packed house at Windsor Park. He has impressed at League One level this season in more forward roles, so playing in a different position at this level was a mighty challenge for the kid.

While lacking in experience, Lane was not short of effort last night and is comfortable with the ball at his feet. There’s promise there and he will improve.

Northern Ireland’s Paddy Lane takes on Hungary’s Roland Sallai

Hungary, who drew with France and Germany in the Euro 2020 finals, were a step up from Luxembourg and that was evident early on as they pressed the home side high up the pitch with confidence in their system.

As has so often been the case it was skipper Davis who sparked Northern Ireland to life with a perfectly weighted pass to set Whyte racing towards goal, only for the Oxford United ace to slip as he was about to let fly.

In the 11th minute, Davis was inches away from putting his side in front and netting goal number 14 for his country. This time Northern Ireland pressed high on the visitors causing a mistake which was pounced on by the Rangers midfielder. With the vision and awareness he has been renowned for through the decades he chipped the ball from the edge of the area with the outside of his right foot beyond Dibusz.

Northern Ireland’s Shayne Lavery shows his frustration at the final whistle

The Windsor Park crowd were ready to cheer the classiest of strikes from their hero only for the ball to hit the base of the post and bounce wide. So, so unlucky.

In the first half it was far from an exciting encounter, but the more eye catching moments came from Baraclough’s side, none more so close to the interval when the front three of Magennis, the lively Whyte and McGinn combined brilliantly after a clever pass from Davis, with the Dundee winger stunned to see his shot saved by Dibusz.

Charles replaced Magennis at half-time and seconds after the break was bearing down on the Kop goal after poor defending let him in. Just as he prepared to shoot he was nudged in the back by Adam Lang, lost his balance and fell to the turf. ‘Penalty’ cried the fans.

To their astonishment, Dublin referee Robert Harvey waved the appeals away in what became a much more eventful half than the first.

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis fires in a shot that strikes the post

Hungary were looking more threatening, though their goal was down to a dreadful error from McGinn, whose back pass to Peacock-Farrell was woefully short and allowed Sallai to nip in, take the ball round the goalkeeper and slot into the empty net.

Northern Ireland did not concede a goal at home in the World Cup qualifiers, so to let that one is was a sickener.

The frustration showed, with Davis yellow carded for a rash challenge just before he came off. Brown and Cathcart needed to make clearances to prevent Hungary doubling their advantage before a late flurry by Baraclough’s side.

Urged on by the Northern Ireland crowd, Saville ought to have scored a free header, giving Dibusz the opportunity to save. Then Hume, on for his debut, almost nodded in a brilliant cross from fellow substitute Shayne Lavery. The volume increased and a further chance fell to Charles after a scramble in the box, with Dibusz again the hero for the visitors.

And with that the game was up. We got used to fantastic nights at Windsor Park. This was another frustrating one.