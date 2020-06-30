Ian Baraclough to contact Sheffield United star Ollie Norwood over Northern Ireland future

The 29-year-old called time on his international career last summer, with his club side embarking on their first season back in the Premier League.

Fast forward 10 months and Northern Ireland are preparing for their crunch Euro 2020 play-offs, having just appointed former U21 chief Baraclough as Michael O'Neill's replacement.

With just four Premier League players to calls upon - Jonny Evans, Craig Cathcart, Jamal Lewis and Bailey Peacock-Farrell - Baraclough would relish the chance to welcome Norwood back into the international fold.

And he confirmed that he will speak to the midfielder.

"It would be wrong of me not to make the phone call," he told Sky Sports. "Ollie had a big impact while he was in the group. He made the decision and I wasn't party to that conversation so don't know the reasons. Hopefully if I make the call he'll pick up the phone and is able to share those.

"If he has a different feeling about it then it can only strengthen the group of players. As manager, it would wrong of me not to do it."

