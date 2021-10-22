Ian Baraclough to stay on as Northern Ireland manager as IFA Board unanimously agree to extend contract

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough is set to stay on in his role for the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign after the Irish FA Board confirmed they had unanimously agreed to extend his contract.

It had been widely expected that the Englishman would receive a contract extension, however disappointing results in their World Cup qualifiers against Switzerland and Bulgaria had cast doubt on that possibility.

But the Irish FA have confirmed that the Board have all backed Baraclough to continue the work he has been doing with the national side into another qualifying campaign at least, provided the two parties can agree on a new contract.

The 50-year-old’s initial 18-month deal had been set to expire at the end of the year but he will now begin negotiations to extend that deal likely until after the 2024 European Championship finals in the event that Northern Ireland qualify.

Baraclough has had a mixed tenure in charge of Northern Ireland, winning just four of his first 18 matches in charge, while he also failed to lead the team into both the Euro 2020 finals and to the World Cup finals, although he was paired in a difficult group with European champions Italy and Switzerland in the latter.

A damaging defeat to Bulgaria a couple of weeks ago also cast further doubt on whether he was the man to lead the team forward as the team produced an abject second-half performance to lose 2-1.

But there have been hugely encouraging displays from the national side since Baraclough took over, and players such as Daniel Ballard, Ciaron Brown, Shayne Lavery and Ali McCann have flourished under his leadership.