Ian Baraclough: Ukrainians are good people, they don’t deserve this unjust war

Northern Ireland boss recalls the warmth and kindness of the country during last year’s visit

Happier times: George Saville in action for Northern Ireland in their game against Ukraine in Dnipro last June

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough has expressed his horror and sorrow at events in Ukraine nine months on from playing a friendly international there.

In June last year Baraclough and his players enjoyed a short stay in Dnipro when they lost 1-0 to Ukraine in front of a passionate home crowd.

At the time the people of Ukraine were savouring the thought of their national team competing in the delayed Euro 2020 finals a couple of weeks later. Today the proud nation is under siege having been invaded by Russia, with men, women and children killed and tens of thousands fleeing the country.

When Northern Ireland were in Ukraine in June for the first time in 18 years, they were treated with warmth and friendliness that had a lasting impact on Baraclough and his team.

The manager said: “We were treated very well in Dnipro and I am one of those who, when I wake up every morning, I look at my phone to find out the latest news and it is shocking, harrowing and upsetting.

“It doesn’t matter how far we may be away from Ukraine. What is happening saddens me in life and is something that we never imagined to be part of.

“A country in Europe is being invaded by another country and all our best wishes and goodwill go out to the people of Ukraine. The way that they are dealing with it and fighting it is so admirable.

“They are good people and they don’t deserve it. Hopefully something can come in the next days and weeks that puts an end to it for all those people. From what I can gather (the Russian invasion) is for unjust reasons and there is no need for it at all.”

Baraclough revealed that Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson has contacted the Ukrainian Football Federation to offer support while the Northern Ireland boss has been helping his children put together care boxes to send to the country.

“Patrick Nelson has been in touch with his counterpart over in Ukraine. There are things that are being done for the people of Ukraine in Northern Ireland and elsewhere, and I have done small things with my kids, putting a couple of boxes together that would go to someone who is putting aid together,” stated Baraclough.

“Whatever way we can help in a small way is needed and our best wishes go to everyone there. When you see somewhere like that, where you visited last year and were treated very well, and to see the shocking sights, it brings it home to you that you can’t take anything for granted.”

Baraclough was speaking at Windsor Park where yesterday he named his first international squad of the year for friendlies later this month, away to Luxembourg on March 25 before facing Hungary in Belfast four days later.

Sunderland full-back Trai Hume (19), who joined from Linfield in January, and Fleetwood Town winger Paddy Lane (21) were handed their first senior call-ups for the double header.

As reported in Sunday Life Sport, inspirational captain Steven Davis was also included. The 37-year-old Rangers midfielder is keen to continue his international career and add to his record- breaking 132 caps, the most recent of which was in November’s scoreless World Cup qualifying draw at home to Italy.

Talking about Davis, Baraclough said: “He was one of our best players against Italy and that just shows you. My conversations with Steven have been no different — he’s looking forward to the two games, looking forward to June.

“I think the fact that he’s out of the picture at Rangers at the moment having had a couple of little niggles, and the team has done well so it’s difficult to get back into the side, it’s probably something new for Steven over his years.”

On Hume and Lane, Baraclough added: “Trai is someone that has gone across the water to Sunderland, a big move for him having come from Linfield, and had a good season, and he’s developing nicely. He’s suspended for the Under-21s, so it’s a good time to bring him in and get some experience with the senior group.

“I saw his debut for Sunderland, he was excellent in that game and was man of the match. For a kid going across and making his debut, I thought he showed a great deal of maturity.

“Paddy Lane is probably a little bit ahead of his time but when we brought him in as an eligibility player he was in non-league and since then he’s been signed by Fleetwood Town and had an excellent debut season for them, scoring five or six goals.

“He can play left or right-sided but at the moment he’s playing centrally in League One, and that’s no mean feat for a kid his age and experience. He’s coming into the squad at the right time for us.”

Northern Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Sheffield Wednesday, on loan from Burnley), Conor Hazard (HJK Helsinki, on loan from Celtic), Luke Southwood (Reading).

Defenders: Craig Cathcart (Watford), Shane Ferguson (Rotherham United), Daniel Ballard (Millwall, on loan from Arsenal), Tom Flanagan (Shrewsbury Town), Ciaron Brown (Oxford United, on loan from Cardiff City), Conor Bradley (Liverpool), Patrick McNair (Middlesbrough), Trai Hume (Sunderland).

Midfielders: Steven Davis (Rangers), Niall McGinn (Dundee), Corry Evans (Sunderland), Stuart Dallas (Leeds United), George Saville (Millwall), Jordan Thompson (Stoke City), Alistair McCann (Preston North End), Patrick Lane (Fleetwood Town), Matthew Kennedy (Aberdeen), Liam Donnelly (Motherwell).

Forwards: Josh Magennis (Wigan Athletic), Gavin Whyte (Oxford United, on loan from Cardiff City), Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers), Shayne Lavery (Blackpool).