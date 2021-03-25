Ian Baraclough: Underdogs Northern Ireland can rewrite the history books if Italy show any signs of rust in World Cup opener

Boss embracing underdog tag as NI aim to carve out bit of history in Italy

Captain marvel: Steven Davis will pick up his 125th cap for Northern Ireland this evening

Here we go again. Fasten your seatbelts for another bumpy ride - it's the start of another qualifying campaign for Northern Ireland.

But there's no need to panic. It's only Italy away. What could possibly go wrong?

A fast start is perhaps too much to expect but there's a feeling that if Northern Ireland have any hope of qualifying from Group C, they could do with taking points off Italy.

Lose heavily and it could shatter confidence and morale from the outset.

Achieve an unlikely draw or - whisper it quietly - a victory and the standard has been set.

The boys will believe, just like they did in the Euro 2016 qualifiers.

Dare to dream if you wish but Northern Ireland will achieve nothing unless they tighten up defensively and start hitting the back of the net.

This exciting, young Italian side are among the favourites to win the European Championships this summer and, given their attacking flair and defensive power, a fifth World Cup could be within reach.

And Northern Ireland's problems don't stop with Italy.

Switzerland, authors of their World Cup 2018 play-off nightmare, will pack a punch in the group, while Bulgaria and Lithuania cannot be underestimated.

The Windsor Park clash with Bulgaria next Wednesday night is already being viewed by many as a must-win fixture, so Ian Baraclough will need to balance his resources wisely with the USA friendly up next in Belfast on Sunday.

Northern Ireland will need to produce a phenomenal performance tonight and hope that Italy are complacent.

Goal difference can matter in the race for a play-off place, so a disciplined showing is crucial.

Italy have never lost a World Cup qualifier on home soil, a run that consists of an incredible 55 games.

Baraclough will urge his players to make history at the Stadio Ennio Tardini and become the first Northern Ireland side to triumph in Italy, but can they conjure up a heroic performance?

"Italy will come into this game with confidence," admitted the former Motherwell chief. "They qualified for the Euros with a 10 wins from 10, unblemished, 100 per cent record and they're unbeaten in 22 games.

"They're formidable opposition and we know that, but we hope there's maybe a rustiness there because they haven't been together for five months.

"We hope we can play to our highest level to give us a chance of being in the game and also a little bit of luck that you need along the way, whether it's refereeing decisions, the rub of the green, the ball dropping your way.

"But we know we'll have to be at our very best to get a result.

"It would be unusual for Northern Ireland not to be the underdog, and we've been there many, many times. I almost relish that.

"We'll have a solid structure, but it's also a game where I hope the players can go and play with a bit of freedom within the team's shape.

"It's a structure the players are keen to play in and they know their roles and jobs. We have players who are bang in form at the moment, so that gives us as good a chance as any."

A 1-0 win over West Germany in Hamburg back in 1983 was the last time Northern Ireland floored a big nation away from home but all that could change tonight.

"I think there are a lot of players in this group who have been knocking on the door to do that, and records like that need to be smashed or broken at some stage," said Baraclough.

"I'm always saying to the players about rewriting history and being the next group of players that are spoken about in the very highest esteem.

"Yes, an away victory in Italy would be a monumental result and one players could look back on later in their career and later in their lives. It would be great to give ourselves a chance to do that and rewrite the history books."

Michael O'Neill always stressed the value of laying down a solid foundation at the start of a campaign and Baraclough is in full agreement.

"That has to be the message because you don't want to be playing catch-up with the likes of Italy and Switzerland in the group," he added.

"We've got to be at our very best and come away from March with two positive results because it's another six months before we play World Cup qualifiers again in September.

"Yeah, these are massive games, and ones we'll relish."

Baraclough will be under pressure to find winning solutions in the qualifiers after the Euro 2020 dream collapsed.

But he deserves credit for giving young players a chance to sparkle with Daniel Ballard, Ali McCann and Dion Charles now in the senior panel, while Michael Smith has emerged as an impressive defensive midfielder.

"It keeps everyone on their toes and no one comes in thinking they have a divine right to play, and the likes of the younger players have come through and freshened it up," added Baraclough.

"I think the senior players appreciate that as well.

"There needs to be an energy about the group, and at the start of a new campaign it's great to have young players who have come in and know they can deal with it.

"They'll get more experience and the older players are there to help the younger ones along."

Northern Ireland skipper Steven Davis will equal former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton's British record when he makes his 125th appearance tonight against Italy.

Baraclough added: "It would be superb for him (to set a new record) and it'll take some beating from anybody within Britain, and hopefully he extends that record well beyond these next two games.

"Such is Steve's character, he just gets on with his job and his role.

"He goes about things quietly.

"When he comes down for meetings or dinner, he is very unassuming.

"You can speak to him about anything.

"He's not loud, he's not brash, but there's a calmness and assurance about him that everyone feeds off."

As you would expect, Baraclough was bullish in his comments this week.

He may as well have said. 'I am, and always will be, the optimist, the hoper of far-flung hopes and dreams and dreamer of improbable dreams'.

If he says that after the Bulgaria game, then maybe we will dare to dream.