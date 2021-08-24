Ian Baraclough working ‘frantically’ to fill Northern Ireland coaching void after Austin MacPhee’s shock exit

You can call it ‘crunch time’ or ‘make or break’ but this is certainly a decisive moment in Northern Ireland’s World Cup qualification campaign and there’s little margin for error.

March’s scoreless draw at home to Bulgaria has turned up the heat in Group C and a victory is badly needed in Lithuania on September 2 to retain hopes of clinging to the coat-tails of formidable foes, Euro 2020 champions Italy and a slick Switzerland who visit Windsor Park on September 8 following the Green and White Army’s friendly against Estonia in Tallinn on September 5.

With the stakes high, Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclouch doesn’t need the selection headache generated by Jonny Evans’ foot injury or striker Liam Boyce’s withdrawal for family reasons but the disruption doesn’t end there.

Assistant coach Austin MacPhee has left his role to join the coaching staff of the Scotland men’s national team.

The former Hearts assistant worked initially with Michael O’Neill as Northern Ireland reached the Euro 2016 finals and he stayed on as part of Baraclough’s staff.

Now the former Northern Ireland Under-21 chief is having to bring in a fresh voice at a time when a qualifying campaign rests on a knife edge.

MacPhee said: “A new opportunity has presented itself with my home nation and it is one I couldn’t turn down.”

Baraclough admits the move caught him by surprise.

“I got a call on Sunday evening which came out of the blue to me,” said the former Motherwell boss. “I’ve been on the phone frantically for the last 36 hours but we are close to bringing someone in to replace Austin. But it must be said Austin has served the IFA really well in his seven years in different roles as an analyst, set-piece coach and I brought him probably more onto the grass and he’s someone I have leaned on for the past year.

“He goes with our best wishes and thank yous and we wish him well for the future.

“It opens up a role for a new voice to come in and hopefully we get the right person in which I am very close to being able to name. We have worked very quickly on that to be able to seal it and I’m excited to welcome a fresh face to the camp.”

Vice-captain Evans remains in the squad, perhaps more in hope than expectation of him playing given he hasn’t featured for Leicester City.

Dundee United goalkeeper Trevor Carson, Hearts defender Michael Smith and Newcastle left-back Jamal Lewis are also back in the fold, along with Sunderland midfielder Corry Evans and Charlton striker Conor Washington.

Blackpool forward Shayne Lavery also gets the nod after an impressive start to the Championship campaign with promoted Blackpool, as does Accrington striker Dion Charles.

Hearts striker Boyce misses out for family reasons while there is no place for fellow striker Kyle Lafferty of Anorthosis Famagusta.

“We need to have patience with the young players who are coming through and when you think about the group who went to the Euros in 2016 they are a good example of the benefits of doing that,” added Baraclough, whose side have one point from two games in the group.

“We are building for the next cycle, the next group of players coming through and trying to grow the numbers within the group and increase competition.

“The experienced players have a key role to play in this as we move through it and the fact is that in this job there is no honeymoon period. As has been suggested, a year can be a long time in football and we arrive at this September in a totally different place from this time last year.

“For a start the players have had a full pre-season and are both physically and mentally the better for that. They come with a freshness and that goes for the whole squad.”

Liam Boyce

Boyce, in fine goalscoring form for Hearts, would have been brimming with confidence after netting five goals this season.

Washington is back for the first time since November 2020.

“Conor loves to work hard for the team,” added Baraclough. “His hold-up play is generally good and he’s sharp in front of goal when he tends to fashion a chance for himself or get into the right areas.

“It’s just pleasing to see that hopefully he’s over his injuries from the back end of last season and he comes back with a good pre-season behind him. He looks strong and sharp. He can cover any of those forward positions for us and is a good character to call back into the group.”

Another frontman, Lavery, has hit the ground running at Blackpool, scoring two early goals after arriving from Linfield.

“From when I first started working with him and had him as a 17-year-old within the Under-21s group, there’s a quiet, steely resolve around him,” continued Baraclough. “He’s never going to be the loudest among the group but talking to him in a one-on-one situation, he knew what he needed to do.

“Everton gave him a really good schooling but he probably wasn’t ready for a chance in the first team. It’s tough to break through. He had a couple of loan spells and went back to Northern Ireland knowing he needed to play senior football. He felt that was the right decision for him and he’s proven that. He knew that I wasn’t going to turn my back on him going back to Northern Irish football and that’s a message to any young player.

“If they’re playing well at their club and showing great desire and proficiency, they’ve got a chance to be involved with me.

“Shayne has got his move back having had a great couple of years at Linfield. He’s started off really well. Coming off the bench, he’s had a massive impact and the games he’s started he has shown up well as well.”