Ian Baraclough’s future in spotlight after defeat to Greece ends terrible Nations League campaign but boss defiant

Ian Baraclough tries to get his instructions across to the Northern Ireland players

The future of Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough is being questioned again after a dismal end to a disappointing Nations League campaign, however the defiant manager maintains his squad is moving in the right direction.

Northern Ireland were beaten 3-1 by Greece in Athens and only avoided a relegation play-off as Kosovo thrashed Cyprus 5-1.

Shayne Lavery quickly cancelled out Dimitrios Pelkas’ 14th-minute goal, but a scrappy, dis-jointed performance could muster no answer after Giorgos Masouras restored Greece’s advantage early in the second half, with a fine strike from Petros Mantalos settling it 10 minutes from time. Defeat means Baraclough’s men facing the prospect of dropping into pot five of the Euro 2024 qualifiers that get under way in March.

The former Motherwell boss is remaining defiant, saying his side is still maturing.

“In (Euro) 2016 we qualified from pot five so it can be done and we actually won the group so stranger things have happened,” he said. “We’re still growing, we’re still building and giving younger players that much-needed experience that they will need going into the next few years.

“We’re developing. You see players coming in and out of this, strangely enough, we’ll be better for the experience. We have three or four senior players to come in, I thought we were better this window than in June and we have given good experience to players.

“It was very much a game of two halves – we were good in the first half and played well in possession. The response to their goal was good and we came back and scored a good goal but in the second half, we couldn’t seem to get things going. Things were breaking down, we had a stray pass from Davo (Steven Davis) which they capitalised on and then you’re chasing the game. We tried to change the shape and we were more open and they started to pick us off.”

It was hardly a fitting night for Jonny Evans’ 100th cap, with the joy of Saturday’s late win over Kosovo at Windsor Park dissipated at the Georgios Kamaras Stadium as the 976 travelling fans gathered behind Baraclough’s dugout made their feelings known, with some booing the manager at the final whistle.

Former Northern Ireland winger Keith Gillespie says he believes a question mark still hangs over Baraclough’s future.

“I would suggest the manager is under pressure because results and performances have not been great,” said Gillespie.

“There's nothing to get excited about from the performances we have seen.

“If there was a change it would have made more sense to do that before these two games.

“Right from the start of the second half it was the Greeks pressing forward. The manner of the second goal is so frustrating because I don’t think we necessarily have the players to play out from the back like we do and we continue to do it and we continue to lose the ball high up the pitch and we suffered for it tonight with the second goal.

“Overall we created nothing, we were so ineffective in the second half.”

A poor goalkeeping error from Bailey Peacock-Farrell gifted Pelkas an early opener and although Lavery slotted in an equaliser, a rare mistake by captain Steven Davis led to Masouras slotting home Greece's second, with their third coming courtesy of a late 25-yard ferocious strike by Mantalos.

Former Northern Ireland defender John O’Neill reflected on a poor display and campaign.

“This Nations League has been an awful competition for us,” he said.

“Obviously you’re glad we’ve got the win (against Kosovo) at last but the performances haven’t been great.

“Our side is ageing a bit and we don’t want to lose all our experienced players at one time.

“I think we will now have a difficult group for the Euro qualifiers no matter who we get.

“On Baraclough’s future, I can’t see the Irish FA making a major move on that.”