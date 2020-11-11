Ian Baraclough's winning mentality will pay dividends for Northern Ireland: Gavin Peers

Gavin Peers has backed his old comrade Ian Baraclough to keep the good times rolling with Northern Ireland.

Baraclough will become an instant hero if he can steer Northern Ireland to the promised land of the Euro 2020 finals with victory in tonight’s play-off final against Slovakia at Windsor Park.

It’s the biggest game of the Leicester man’s career and an opportunity for him to become only the fourth manager to guide Northern Ireland to a major tournament.

But, of course, Baraclough has already been a winner in club management, bagging a league title, FAI Cup and Setanta Cup with Sligo Rovers.

Dublin man Peers, now at Warrenpoint Town after a spell with Glentoran, enjoyed a very successful 11-year spell with Rovers where he won every domestic honour and made just shy of 350 appearances.

The talented defender has learned a lot from several top-class managers and Baraclough, who turns 50 next month, sits in that category.

“I’ve also worked with Paul Cook, Micky Adams, John Coleman, Jimmy Bell and Sean Connor. I enjoyed my time with all the managers,” said Peers, who was part of Glentoran’s Irish Cup-winning squad.

“I’ve been fortunate to have that experience in my career and Ian is a top manager and hugely respected. I’ve been chatting to Ian, wishing him well in his role with Northern Ireland.

“I always enjoyed his coaching, I felt he was very good. He won the league, Cup and Setanta Cup, so he has that experience and winning mentality.

“He went onto Motherwell to learn more about management and then he really thrived in the Northern Ireland Under-21 position, earning his chance with the senior side.

“It’s a natural progression for him. I think he will do okay. It’s a tough job because the pool of players isn’t as strong as other countries, but you never know when the players have great fighting spirit.”

Unfortunately for Peers, he never got the chance to play for the Republic of Ireland senior side, despite featuring for Pat Fenlon’s Under-23s.

In 2007 he scored against Slovakia, so perhaps Baraclough should check on his eligibility.

Once rated as one of the country’s top defenders, he was included in a League of Ireland XI that faced Manchester United in the opening game at the new Aviva Stadium in August 2010.

“A senior cap eluded me but I’ve had a great career and some special times with Sligo,” he added. “It’s a privilege to play international football, and if Northern Ireland can make it to the finals, I’d be delighted for the players and Ian.”