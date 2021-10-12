Ian Wright has no sympathy for Jamal Lewis after controversial red card during Northern Ireland’s defeat to Switzerland

Former England hero Ian Wright has suggested that Northern Ireland star Jamal Lewis brought his controversial dismissal against Switzerland on himself adding that the defender gave Slovenian referee Slavko Vinčić no choice but to send him off.

Lewis was mystified on Saturday night when he received his marching orders in Geneva in a vital World Cup qualifier having been shown a second yellow card in the 37th minute for ‘time wasting’ when taking a throw-in.

Only 17 seconds elapsed between Lewis lifting the ball to take the throw and the official brandishing a yellow card. At the time the score was 0-0 with the Swiss going on to record a 2-0 victory crushing Northern Ireland’s hopes of World Cup qualification.

It left boss Ian Baraclough fuming and pundits working for Sky Sports bemused by the decision, which followed an earlier straightforward booking for the Newcastle ace after pulling back Breel Embolo. Former Northern Ireland internationals Stephen Craigan, Neil Lennon and Chris Brunt labelled the sending off a ‘disgrace’, ‘shambolic’ and ‘ridiculous’.

In his Sunday Life Sport column, Gareth McAuley wrote that he felt the referee had been influenced by Swiss supporters.

Arsenal legend Wright made the point that he felt Lewis wasn’t time wasting but didn’t help himself with the throw-in.

In his role as ITV pundit on their World Cup highlights programme, Wright said: “The thing with it is he has kind of given the referee no choice. Yes, it’s 36 minutes. He has already made a ridiculous foul in the first place to get the first yellow.

“The referee can warn him. We are not talking about someone who is wasting time but he did have enough opportunities to pass that ball to his team-mates so he kind of brought it on himself.”

On the same show former Celtic and Scotland midfielder John Collins expressed the view that Lewis ought to have thrown the ball into play earlier. Speaking as the footage of the incident was on screen, Collins stated: “Initially when I see him get the second yellow I think what is the referee doing it but I’m watching this ‘throw it to him, look there’s your team-mate in front of you, there’s one to the side, why are you not throwing it?’

“The referee is looking at him and probably thinking the same as me, ‘throw it, throw it’. It’s a long time to have the ball in your hand.”