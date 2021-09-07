IFA defends Northern Ireland ticket pricing after criticism from fans ahead of Switzerland clash

The Northern Ireland squad training at Windsor Park ahead of Wednesday night's qualifier against Switzerland Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

The Irish Football Association has defended ticket pricing following criticism from fans ahead of Northern Ireland’s game against Switzerland.

Fans have claimed visiting Windsor could be the most expensive in world football.

A DUP MLA has said he has been “inundated with complaints” from the Green and White Army on the pricing for the World Cup qualifier and the need for a membership to access tickets, saying the costs for a family could be in excess of £200.

“Which is totally unfeasible and this significant hike in cost is outpricing dedicated supporters,” East Antrim MLA David Hilditch said.

"I have contacted the chief executive of the IFA and requested a meeting urgently to discuss the concerns raised by the football fraternity.”

One supporter commented on Twitter that Northern Ireland had become “one of the most expensive national teams to watch in the world and there’s a lot of discontent amongst fans”.

Another fan called the pricing for the Switzerland game “a complete joke”.

“Been going to games since 2001 but will not be going again if the ticketing prices are to remain as they are,” he said.

On the IFA website, three-match bundles for official GAWA members had been advertised for between £112.50 - £145.50 for adults and £45 for juniors.

Searching on ticketmaster on Tuesday afternoon, the cheapest available tickets were going for £59 per adult.

A group representing Northern Ireland supporters’ clubs said many fans feel the ticket pricing has reached a “tipping point”.

The Amalgamation of Official Northern Ireland Supporters Clubs said: “We have consistently argued that Northern Ireland match tickets must be affordable for as many people as possible.

“By making matches affordable, particularly for families, it creates the next generation of lifelong fans.

“We have raised the issue of pricing with the IFA, most recently with the new IFA President, Conrad Kirkwood and the Chief Operating Officer, Sean Murphy and also during a consultation on the next IFA Strategy.

“We've also raised our concerns about the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and where it has left many fans during a number of meetings this year.

“We will continue to raise this issue with the IFA.”

A statement from the IFA said that ticket prices had remained unchanged since the Euro qualification campaign in 2018/19.

“Tickets are priced based on category of game and Wednesday’s match is a Category A game.

“The price of individual general sale tickets for the Switzerland match are the same as they were for Germany and Netherlands in 2018-19,” the statement read.

Looking ahead to the World Cup qualifiers in November, fans were told that the price of individual general ticket sales for Lithuania will be lower, while Italy will also be a Category A game.

The IFA statement continued: “We are very encouraged by the uptake on the GAWA Official membership scheme which allowed members to realise a 22% reduction across a three-match bundle as well as range of other special discounts.

“General admission tickets for Wednesday’s big game only went on sale last Friday and it is now almost sold out but we still have a limited amount of tickets available.

“We intend to re-open the GAWA Official membership ahead of our final two home World Cup qualifying games and, health situation permitting, Campaign Cards will resume as normal for 2022.”

Around 16,000 fans are expected to attend Wednesday night’s game which will see Windsor Park at around 85% capacity.