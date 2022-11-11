IFA joins human rights call ahead of 2022 World Cup in Qatar

The World Cup in Qatar starts later this month

The Irish FA is to back a watchdog’s calls for human rights to be acknowledged in Qatar ahead of the World Cup.

Amnesty International is demanding a compensation scheme for exploited migrant workers in the country as well as the establishment of a migrant workers centre.

It also wants to see investigations into thousands of worker deaths in the run-up to the international football tournament.

Amnesty’s NI director Patrick Corrigan said the IFA “is on the right side of history” by taking an important stand.

“We had a very positive meeting with an IFA delegation led by its president and chief executive,” he added.

“The IFA has committed to support our three key calls: a compensation scheme for exploited migrant workers in Qatar, the establishment of a migrant workers centre in Doha and for official investigations into thousands of worker deaths in the run-up to the World Cup.

“Qatar has an atrocious human rights record, including laws which discriminate against women and LGBTQ+ people, and years of horrendous exploitation of migrant workers as they toiled to build the stadiums and infrastructure for this World Cup.”

Mr Corrigan said the IFA President and Chief Executive will raise the issues in a meeting with senior FIFA officials when they travel for the opening ceremony of the World Cup next weekend.

The commitment was made at a meeting on Friday between the IFA and Amnesty International.

President Conrad Kirkwood and chief executive Patrick Nelson both signalled their support and committed to pursue the matter with senior FIFA officials gathered in Qatar.

“We want to thank the Irish FA for agreeing to speak up for migrant workers who’ve been so badly exploited in the run-up to the Qatar World Cup,” Mr Corrigan said.

“In our meeting, it was clear that the IFA had studied in detail our research on the abuse and deaths of migrant workers linked to the building of World Cup infrastructure, and were clear in their support for a worker compensation scheme funded by FIFA and the Qatari authorities and other measures.

“Having awarded Qatar the right to host the World Cup without making human rights improvements a key condition, FIFA must take now responsibility in addressing abuses committed in connection with the tournament.”

Trade unions and fan groups have been among those calling for FIFA to earmark at least $440m - the same amount it intends to hand out in prize money - to provide remedy migrant workers.

Amnesty says hundreds of thousands have suffered human rights abuses in Qatar during preparations for the 2022 World Cup.