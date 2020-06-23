IFA to begin interviews for next Northern Ireland boss

Michael O'Neill stepped away in April to focus solely on his job at Stoke City

The Irish FA will conduct interviews this week with a view to appointing the next Northern Ireland manager.

The Belfast Telegraph understands interviews will take place tomorrow and Thursday with candidates asked to put together detailed presentations on how they would build on the success generated by Michael O'Neill.

Northern Ireland Under-21 boss Ian Baraclough, Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson, ex-St Johnstone supremo Tommy Wright and the IFA's Elite Performance Director Jim Magilton have all been touted as potential replacements for O'Neill, who stepped away in April to focus solely on his job at Stoke City.

The interviews are expected to be discussed at an IFA board meeting on Thursday.

The new man at the helm will be just two matches away from leading Northern Ireland to next year's delayed Euro 2020 finals.

Northern Ireland are due to travel to Bosnia & Herzegovina for the play-off semi-final in October with a possible Windsor final against the Republic of Ireland or Slovakia on November 12.

Nations League fixtures are also in the pipeline with a visit to Romania on September 4 and a home tie against Norway three days later. There is also a Belfast clash on October 11 against Austria and an away game in Norway on October 14. Northern Ireland are down to go to Austria on November 15 prior to a Windsor meeting with Romania on November 18.