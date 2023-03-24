I’ll build Northern Ireland team fans can be proud of, vows Michael O’Neill

Michael O’Neill has declared ahead of his Windsor Park homecoming that he wants to build another Northern Ireland team that the fans can feel proud about and be excited to watch.

Fresh from comfortably defeating San Marino 2-0 in the opening Euro 2024 qualifier in Serravalle on Thursday night, O’Neill’s men host Finland tomorrow with the National Stadium sure to be rocking.

After leading Northern Ireland to Euro 2016 — the country’s first major tournament in 30 years — O’Neill became a legendary figure with the Green and White Army and is guaranteed the warmest of receptions from the supporters at Windsor who hope he can take the team to the promised land again.

In San Marino they were singing O’Neill’s name but that adulation doesn’t motivate him. What drives the 53-year-old on is to repeat the heroics of his first spell.

“I want to build a team that fans can be proud of,” he said.

“Whether they sing my name or not is a side issue. The most important thing is we build a team that excites people and that they want to come and watch.

“Hopefully we get that on Sunday. We now have to go into Sunday’s game and put in a performance that gets people excited about this team.”

Praising the vocal backing from the visiting fans in San Marino, the former Stoke City boss added: “The away support has always been terrific. Even in periods when we were finding it difficult to win we got great backing away from home and that’s something the players certainly appreciate. I know I appreciate that.”

O’Neill added: “If anything, we have to build that again. When we were at our very best there was a really strong bond between the supporters and the team and we have to make sure we rebuild that and make sure that takes us forward into the game on Sunday and all the home games going forward.”

O’Neill’s last match in charge of Northern Ireland at Windsor was a 0-0 draw against Netherlands in November 2019 during the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign. Due to Covid-19 stopping football in its tracks, O’Neill decided to leave his role and focus on his job at Stoke and never got the chance to lead the team in the Play-Offs, which ultimately were unsuccessful under Ian Baraclough.

O’Neill said: “The last game I had was the Dutch game, it finished 0-0. It would have been nice to win that game.

“I know what it means to the people of Northern Ireland when the team plays well, with the tempo and energy. We get fantastic backing but we have to earn that. It’s a bit of a new team so we have to earn that.

“We’ll be hammering that message home. If we play with the right attitude, on the front foot, we’ll get enormous backing against Finland. It’s a game we’re capable of winning but equally they will come in with the same mindset.”

Following the victory over San Marino, O’Neill had much praise for the performances of Dion Charles, who scored twice, and youngsters Shea Charles and Conor Bradley. He was also delighted to give Cameron McGeehan and Isaac Price their international debuts.

O’Neill stated: “I was pretty calm all week. I’ve been looking forward to getting to work with the players and the preparation was excellent, as were the coaching staff.

“There was a really good feel about it, we only had a short period, but it’s been a very enjoyable three days. The players have seen how I want to work, the demands, and hopefully they’re keen to match those demands.”