I’m craving a taste of the Windsor Park experience: Cameron McGeehan

Cameron McGeehan says he would love to play at Windsor Park tomorrow after making his international debut in San Marino in a comfortable 2-0 victory in the opening Euro 2024 qualifier.

Midfielder McGeehan, who plays for KV Oostende in Belgium, came off the bench in the second half when the outcome was done and dusted but was still able to show flashes of what he can bring to the party for Michael O’Neill.

“I’m a box-to-box, all-energy, high-intensity type of player, trying to get some goals from midfield; that’s my game in a nutshell,” said the 27-year-old.

English-born McGeehan, who qualifies to play for Northern Ireland through his grandmother, was considered a bright young hope coming through the Irish FA ranks at under-age level working with the likes of Stephen Craigan, Stephen Robinson and Jim Magilton.

He was called into the senior squad by O’Neill in his first spell in charge but injury ruled him out and after various moves across England and the latest one taking him to Belgium he has finally made his bow at the highest level and now wants a piece of the action at Windsor Park against Finland.

“That would be amazing. I’ve really enjoyed being part of it. I want to help towards qualifying and we’ve got a good group of lads,” he said.

“Everyone’s beatable in the group, that’s the way we see it. Hopefully we can get another win on Sunday and then we’ll have given ourselves a great start.”

On receiving the call from O’Neill, McGeehan explained: “I’d been doing well in Belgium and I thought that he might be in touch.

“He was, and I was really happy to get the call and come on board.”

Speaking about how the transfer to KV Oostende from Barnsley came about, he revealed: “Barnsley are owned by a Belgium club so the CEO rang me, he used to be at Barnsley and we were close, then he got the job in Belgium. I went over and had a look at it, liked what I saw, saw a different pathway, and I’m really enjoying it to be honest.

“You’ve got a lot of big clubs there, I’ve improved a lot playing against some top teams. I think that helps me here (on the international scene) playing a European style of football.”