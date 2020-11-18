'I'm getting excited already': Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough looking to World Cup qualifiers after another dismal Nations League campaign ends

Ian Baraclough vowed that Northern Ireland will go into the World Cup qualifiers with belief despite suffering more Nations League frustration against Romania last night.

Northern Ireland were held to a 1-1 draw by Romania at Windsor Park hours after relegation from League B had been confirmed by events off the pitch.

Eric Bicfalvi struck in the 81st minute to cancel out Liam Boyce’s goal and make it 10 games without a victory for Northern Ireland in a competition they will be happy to see the back of for the next two years.

When it does return in 2022, Northern Ireland will find themselves in League C, facing the likes of Azerbaijan, Kosovo, and Georgia, after UEFA announced in the hours before kick-off that Romania had been awarded three points for their cancelled match against Norway on Sunday.

That left Baraclough’s men six points behind their opponents, the latest blow in a miserable international window which began with the end of their Euro 2020 hopes in defeat to Slovakia on Thursday.

“For long spells I was really pleased with the way we played,” said Baraclough. “I thought we looked solid and didn’t give too many chances away. We lacked a final pass but it could have been a hard slog for us.

“We gave players some game time and they will be better for it. Ali (McCann) looks very mature for such a young player in his second international and Daniel (Ballard) was solid and fit, keeping things simple and he will learn from the goal.

“We have integrated new players into the squad and we know they can step up to the plate.

"I'm getting excited already. I know there is still disappointment a week on having gone out of the Euros but we have to look forward. We can't turn the clock back so we're looking forward to our World Cup campaign.

“We will be ready. The draw is close and it will get the juices flowing."

Northern Ireland will enter that World Cup qualifying draw in Pot Three and require a second place finish to enter a play-off to reach the finals. The draw is due to be made on December 7.

Having added only his second senior Northern Ireland goal, Boyce added: “It wasn’t my best performance in the first half and I’m just grateful to get a goal. It’s disappointing not to win the game but the performance is something to build on.”