I’m gutted but we’ll give it everything against England, says Northern Ireland defender Sarah McFadden

Sarah McFadden declared that giving the hoards of fans who have travelled to Southampton a night to remember will be Northern Ireland’s motivation when they play England on Friday night after a 2-0 defeat to Austria ended the dream of a Women’s Euro 2022 quarter final place.

A goal in each half wrecked hopes of claiming an historic first win at a major tournament and of having something to play for in the final group game.

The disappointment of defeat was etched on the face of each player, particularly as they saw an opportunity to get points on the board after only being denied a win against Austria in World Cup qualifying by an injury-time goal last October.

“I’m gutted, absolutely gutted,” said McFadden.

“We thought this was the day that we were going to get the big win and then go into the England game with a chance of actually getting out of the group. We’re just really disappointed.”

McFadden will face England after it was confirmed that she hadn’t received a yellow card in the game. Following a booking in the opening match against Norway, a second would have ruled her out of that game through suspension.

“The motivation is the same as for every game in this tournament — we want to impress the fans,” said McFadden.

“They were back in their thousands again, they have paid thousands of pounds to be over here and we want to make sure we are giving them something to celebrate. That will be our motivation going into the next game. There’s loads to play for.

“We’re Northern Ireland, we never give up a good fight, we look forward to bringing it to the English.”

Amidst the disappointment captain Marissa Callaghan is also determined to enjoy the occasion against England before the curtain comes down on Northern Ireland’s involvement in the tournament.

“How amazing is it going to be playing England in front of a full house at St Mary’s? What an experience,” said Callaghan.

“We are always motivated putting on the green jersey, there is nothing better. We will regroup and be focused and ready to go on Friday.

“We just have to go and throw everything at it, we always do. We always go into games believing that we can get a result and we still will.”