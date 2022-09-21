I’m miles ahead of where I was in last Northern Ireland camp thanks to Bolton loan, says Liverpool's Conor Bradley

Conor Bradley feels his game is improving at a fast rate and he’s ready to bring his promising form at Bolton to the international stage.

The versatile Northern Ireland defender has been given a new lease of life at the League One club and he’s hungry to show a fresh maturity and composure in the Nations League games against Kosovo and Greece.

The Liverpool loanee has added a greater attacking dimension to his game, with goals and assists reflecting his desire to keep sparkling at both ends of the pitch.

Bradley hopes to earn his ninth cap at home to Kosovo on Saturday and the man from Aghyaran in Co Tyrone is confident his career is moving in the right direction.

Since making his senior international debut against Malta in May last year, it’s been a steep learning curve for the teenager, but the switch from the Premier League giants to Bolton has raised his game to another level.

“It has been a really good start and I feel I am learning and developing every day. I am just enjoying playing as many games as I can,” said Bradley.

“I didn’t really speak to Jurgen (Klopp) one-to-one, but I have received text messages from him just saying go out and enjoy it, and do your best. He just wants to see me get as many games as possible.

“They have all been great with me and kept in close contact.

“I am enjoying the wing-back role. That’s how the gaffer (Ian Evatt) wants me to play. He wants wing-backs creating and getting into the box, and tucking away some chances when we can.

“So I have been loving it so far, and if I can pop up with a couple more goals then it will be even better.

“It will hopefully help me with Northern Ireland, if the manager plays with wing-backs. I have played like that all season, so it would be good for me.

“Bara (Ian Baraclough) likes to play quite similar to how we do at Bolton with the wing-backs and he wants his wing-backs in the box as well. So hopefully I can add to that.

“It has been massive that (Liverpool) have kept in contact and they still want to know how I am doing and how I am settling in. Liverpool have been great that way and I can’t thank them enough.

“We have a group there with all the loanees and they text into it when someone scores or gets an assist, or even when you play well.

“So they are always texting in and wishing us all the best for games.

“It was the right time to make the loan move. I needed to get out and play as many games as I could.

“It is a big learning curve for me but it is a move I had to make and I can’t wait for the rest of the season.”

Bradley has linked up with familiar faces at Bolton, including his Northern Ireland team-mate Dion Charles, and it’s been a smooth settling in period.

“It has been quite easy settling in because all the lads have been excellent,” he continued.

“But obviously I have Dion (Charles), Eoin (Toal) and Owen (Beck) who I know well, so they have been a great help.

“Owen came in just after me and obviously he came from Liverpool, so I have been trying to ease him into things which has been good.

“I feel good this season. It has been a step up for me playing twice a week which can be quite difficult at times, but it can only benefit me in the long-term.

“I feel more confident and I have a bit of rhythm from playing twice a week. But it’s mainly the confidence part. I feel good about myself playing games for Bolton.

“Hopefully I can now transfer that to Northern Ireland.

“I am getting in the box a lot more and timing my runs a lot better, and I have also scored a couple of goals which is a positive.

“It is just my game management and being able to deal with different situations. I am young and there are players stronger than me, so it is dealing with things like that.

“Just having that game rhythm from playing twice a week has helped me massively. If you were to compare me now to 6-12 months ago, I feel I am a miles better player.”

Bradley is one of the players in Baraclough’s Northern Ireland squad whose club career is blossoming.

His proud family ensure he remains humble but he’s being introduced to the pressures of international football when the path is rocky.

After collecting just two points from their opening four Nations League matches in June, the manager has faced criticism and those negative noises will increase if Kosovo aren’t conquered on Saturday.

“We were disappointed in the summer, with the performances and results,” added Bradley.

“But hopefully we can get two positive results from these two games coming up.

“We are all positive going into the game. We can put in a good performance and get the result we want. We keep believing in what we’re doing.

“And we will just keep working hard.

“You can go through a tough spell as a footballer.

“Playing senior football for Northern Ireland, and in front of fans, has been a big benefit. It has helped me prepare for situations and first-team football. It was a massive help for me going out on loan this season.

“I just want to bring that momentum and confidence with me into the Northern Ireland squad, and hopefully I get the chance to play a couple of games.”