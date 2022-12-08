I’m not after a statue and nor am I big on legacies, insists returning Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill

International football

Michael O’Neill insists he is not concerned about risking his legacy as Northern Ireland manager by returning for a second spell in charge declaring that he is ‘not after a statue’.

In charge of his country between December 2011 and June 2020 O’Neill became one of the most revered bosses in football history here inspiring Northern Ireland to the Euro 2016 finals and giving the fans a host of glorious nights.

Some have suggested if things go wrong this time it will take away from what O’Neill achieved first time around but he isn’t bothered about that.

“I’m not after a statue. I’m not a big guy on legacies. I’m not overly concerned about that,” said ex-Stoke City boss O’Neill.

“What we did in the first phase was we built a competitive international team that not only qualified and reached the last 16 of Euro 2016 but was capable of competing to qualify again.

“My objective will be the same and if I’m not able to do it, I’m not able to do it. I believe I will be capable of doing that and I will do everything to make sure that happens.”

Michael O'Neill celebrates victory against Ukraine at Euro 2016

Admitting to having some nerves as he was unveiled as manager for a second time, O’Neill, 53, stated: “I think there are always some nerves and that’s a good thing.

“The last time I was petrified, to be honest. The team was not in a particularly good place when I came in back in 2011. I wasn’t sure where that group of players was.

“I also wasn’t that much older than some of them, and I didn’t come with any experience of managing in English football at that point in time.

“So there was a lot of anxiety on my part. Would I be able to do the job? Would the players accept me coming in?

“I think what evolved over that period shows that if you do the job right and prepare the team right, the players will come with you so the players know what to expect which is a good thing, and the younger ones will be more than happy to buy into what you want to do. Hopefully that helps us hit the ground running.”