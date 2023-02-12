I’m still haunted by missing Euros through injury, says Megan Bell

Nine months on, the physical pain has cleared. The mental scars, however, are taking a lot longer to heal.

Back on the pitch with Rangers Women, and scoring goals too, inside Megan Bell is still recovering from the biggest set back of her career.

Rather than the Women’s Euro 2022 finals being her stand-out memory of last year, the date stuck in Bell’s mind is Sunday, May 1.

Just 10 minutes into a Scottish Women’s Premier League clash with Motherwell, Bell felt pain shoot down the back of her leg and immediately feared the worst.

“As soon as it happened — you just have a feeling sometimes and, as soon as it happened, I just thought to myself ‘oh no, this isn’t good’,” said Bell.

It wasn’t just a run of the mill hamstring injury either.

The damage to her muscle was minimal. It was the tendon that had ripped in two and required surgery — followed by six months of recovery.

“I was thinking ‘what’s with me and rare injuries’,” said Bell, who had only returned at the end of 2021 after an 18-month long nightmare with a stress fracture in her leg that she was told would take six weeks to return from.

“It took me a long time to stomach, it took me so long to accept it and it still haunts me to this day.

“If I ever see anything on social media about the Euros, I have a lump in my throat. It is terrible.

“It really was a terrible time. There was everything — tears, anger, sadness, frustration and I just had so many questions.

“Thankfully I have bounced back and I really do have a motivation.

“After the Euros, I was really deflated and those emotions come back when I see things about the Euros, but it is learning to deal with your own emotions and reminding myself that I need to look at the bigger picture, because hopefully we will qualify for another major tournament.”

At the time, rather than avoiding the Euros, Bell immersed herself in the tournament, but only after struggling with a decision when she was invited to work as a pundit for BBC Sport, working on Northern Ireland’s first two matches.

“It was really mixed emotions for me. When I was asked to do the TV work, I really didn’t know what to do,” she said.

“I did enjoy it and to be able to see it almost from a fan’s perspective and see some of the things that the girls who were playing wouldn’t get to see or experience was enjoyable.

“I was just trying to look at the positives, but there were times when the emotions came back and I was getting angry and I had to remind myself that I was there to make my own memories.

“I am so glad now that I went because it was an experience and an atmosphere that will stick with me forever.”

After being hit by a shock setback when a liver problem led to a 10-day stay in hospital during the autumn, Bell has finally emerged from the darkness of injury.

She wasn’t fit enough to play any part as Rangers made it to the Scottish Women’s Premier League Cup Final a couple of weeks before Christmas. On the day, she was an unused substitute but, despite not getting onto the pitch at any stage, her winner’s medal is as significant as any she has won before.

“It is a little bit different when you haven’t played a part in the Cup at all,” she explained. “I appreciate the manager putting me in the squad for the Final. It almost felt like the end of the tunnel for me.

“All my hard work and my first Cup win at Rangers was like the end of a chapter and the beginning of a new one.”

With goals now flowing — she has scored against Motherwell and Aberdeen in the League — it was a Scottish Cup strike against Stirling University that was particularly eye-catching as well as significant for the 21-year-old.

“As soon as the ball hit the net, it felt like a huge weight had been lifted off my shoulders,” she said.

“It was special, it was my first goal back after a long time out. I just wanted to prove to myself that I am good enough. I just want to move forward now.”