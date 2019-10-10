In pictures: GAWA take over Rotterdam for Northern Ireland's Euro 2020 game against the Netherlands
Around 3,500 members of the Green and White Army travelled to Rotterdam to support Northern Ireland on Thursday evening.
It's the largest travelling support the team has brought since Gran Canaria in 2007 when Nigel Worthington's men were attempting to reach the 2008 Euro finals when they took on Spain.
As always, their voices could be heard loud and clear in Rotterdam, the pocket of away fans out-singing the Netherlands fans in the 51,000 capacity Feyenoord Stadium (commonly known as De Kuip).
Have a look at our fan gallery and see if you can spot anybody you know.