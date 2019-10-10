In pictures: GAWA take over Rotterdam for Northern Ireland's Euro 2020 game against the Netherlands

Press Eye - Belfast, Northern Ireland - 09th October 2019 - Photo by William Cherry/Presseye Northern Ireland fans Christine and Trevor Elliott from Lisburn in Rotterdam before Thursday nights UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier against Netherlands at Stadium Feijenoord. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Press Eye - Belfast, Northern Ireland - 09th October 2019 - Photo by William Cherry/Presseye Northern Ireland fan Scott McMaters not only met N Ireland legend Gareth McAuley but he also got the tee-shirt when he met his hero in Rotterdam before Thursday nights UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier against Netherlands at Stadium Feijenoord.

Press Eye - Belfast, Northern Ireland - 09th October 2019 - Photo by William Cherry/Presseye Northern Ireland legend Gareth McAuley met fans Christine and Trevor Elliott from Lisburn with Scott and Amanda Masters from Anahilt in Rotterdam before Thursday nights UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier against Netherlands at Stadium Feijenoord.

Press Eye - Belfast, Northern Ireland - 09th October 2019 - Photo by William Cherry/Presseye Northern Ireland legend Gareth McAuley met fans Victoria and Nigel Haslett from Tempo in Rotterdam before Thursday nights UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier against Netherlands at Stadium Feijenoord.

Northern Ireland fans during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying, group C match at the Stadion Feijenoord, Rotterdam. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday October 10, 2019.

A young Northern Ireland fan before the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying, group C match at the Stadion Feijenoord, Rotterdam. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday October 10, 2019.

Press Eye - Belfast, Northern Ireland - 10th October 2019 - Photo by William Cherry/Presseye Northern Ireland fans Cecil Beattie, Grahame Kenny Snr, Jeff Magee and Grahame Kenny Jnr during Thursday nights UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier against Netherlands at Stadium Feijenoord in Rotterdam.

Press Eye - Belfast, Northern Ireland - 10th October 2019 - Photo by William Cherry/Presseye Northern Ireland fans Simon Curry, Marty and Ryan Angus and Bradley Graham during Thursday nights UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier against Netherlands at Stadium Feijenoord in Rotterdam.

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - OCTOBER 10: Northern Ireland fans celebrate their sides first goal scored by Josh Magennis of Northern Ireland(not pictured) during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Netherlands and Northern Ireland at the De Kuip Stadium on October 10, 2019 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Northern Ireland fans hold up an inflatable alien during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying, group C match at the Stadion Feijenoord, Rotterdam. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday October 10, 2019.

Around 3,500 members of the Green and White Army travelled to Rotterdam to support Northern Ireland on Thursday evening.

It's the largest travelling support the team has brought since Gran Canaria in 2007 when Nigel Worthington's men were attempting to reach the 2008 Euro finals when they took on Spain.

As always, their voices could be heard loud and clear in Rotterdam, the pocket of away fans out-singing the Netherlands fans in the 51,000 capacity Feyenoord Stadium (commonly known as De Kuip).

Have a look at our fan gallery and see if you can spot anybody you know.