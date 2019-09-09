In pictures: Green and White Army roar Northern Ireland on in defeat to Germany at Windsor Park

PressEye-Northern Ireland- 9th September 2019-Picture by Brian Little/PressEye Northern Ireland fans Dryden Wilson , Ian Wilson and Drydan Wilson from Newtownards watching Germany during Monday's European Championship Qualifying Group C match at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park,Belfast. Picture by Brian Little/PressEye

PressEye-Northern Ireland- 9th September 2019-Picture by Brian Little/PressEye Northern Ireland fans Davy McGrew with Grand daughter Emily McCrory from Omagh watching Germany during Monday's European Championship Qualifying Group C match at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park,Belfast. Picture by Brian Little/PressEye

PressEye-Northern Ireland- 9th September 2019-Picture by Brian Little/PressEye Northern Ireland fans Samuel McGookin , Jade Purdy and Davey Purdy from Ballyclare watching Germany during Monday's European Championship Qualifying Group C match at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park,Belfast. Picture by Brian Little/PressEye

PressEye-Northern Ireland- 9th September 2019-Picture by Brian Little/PressEye Northern Ireland fans Dorothy and Heather Gibson from Lisburn watching Germany during Monday's European Championship Qualifying Group C match at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park,Belfast. Picture by Brian Little/PressEye

PressEye-Northern Ireland- 9th September 2019-Picture by Brian Little/PressEye Northern Ireland fan Alan Stewart aged 10 from Lurgan watching Germany during Monday's European Championship Qualifying Group C match at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park,Belfast. Picture by Brian Little/PressEye

PressEye-Northern Ireland- 9th September 2019-Picture by Brian Little/PressEye Northern Ireland fans Stewart McDonald and son Zach aged 5 from Ahoghill watching Germany during Monday's European Championship Qualifying Group C match at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park,Belfast. Picture by Brian Little/PressEye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 9th September 2019 - Picture Matt Mackey / Press Eye. International friendly match at the National Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast. Northern Ireland Vs Germany. Northern Ireland fans enjoy the game

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 9th September 2019 - Picture Matt Mackey / Press Eye. EURO qualifier 2020 Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast. Northern Ireland Vs Germany. Arlene Foster watches the game along with Pat Jennings

Germany fans show support for their team in the stands during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying group C match at Windsor Park, Belfast. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday September 9, 2019. See PA story SOCCER N Ireland. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, No commercial use without prior permission.

A Northern Ireland fan shows support for his team in the stands during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying group C match at Windsor Park, Belfast. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday September 9, 2019. See PA story SOCCER N Ireland. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, No commercial use without prior permission.

Northern Ireland's Stuart Dallas acknowledges the fans after the final whistle of Northern Ireland's game against Germany.

Pacemaker Belfast 9-9-19 Northern Ireland v Germany - Euro 2020 Qualifier Northern Ireland supporters during this evening's game at the National Stadium, Belfast. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Pacemaker Belfast 9-9-19 Northern Ireland v Germany - Euro 2020 Qualifier Northern Ireland supporters in full voice during this evening's game at the National Stadium, Belfast. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Northern Ireland fans arrive at Windsor Park ahead of tonights game with Germany on September 9th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Northern Ireland fans arrive at Windsor Park ahead of tonights game with Germany on September 9th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Northern Ireland fans arrive at Windsor Park ahead of tonights game with Germany on September 9th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Northern Ireland fans arrive at Windsor Park ahead of tonights game with Germany on September 9th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Northern Ireland fans arrive at Windsor Park ahead of tonights game with Germany on September 9th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Northern Ireland fans arrive at Windsor Park ahead of tonights game with Germany on September 9th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Northern Ireland fans arrive at Windsor Park ahead of tonights game with Germany on September 9th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Northern Ireland fans arrive at Windsor Park ahead of tonights game with Germany on September 9th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Northern Ireland fans arrive at Windsor Park ahead of tonights game with Germany on September 9th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Northern Ireland fans arrive at Windsor Park ahead of tonights game with Germany on September 9th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Northern Ireland pushed Germany all the way in a tight Euro 2020 qualifier at Windsor Park.

There's little doubt that a loud Green and White Army helped to spook the visitors, who were fortunate not to find themselves behind after only seven minutes as Northern Ireland pinned them into their own half.

